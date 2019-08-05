Video Games Are Not To Blame Trends On Twitter After Donald Trump Statement

Violent video games are once again being blamed for recent tragedies that took place in the United States. Donald Trump has even released a statement, blaming “gruesome and grisly video games” for contributing to the “glorification of violence in our society.” However, considering this has been a long-running debate among many people and the fact that violent video games are available worldwide, yet senseless gun violence seems to persist primarily in the United States, this has caused many to take to Twitter to share their views on the situation and how video games are not to blame.

Several people have taken to the social media platform to get #VideogamesAreNotToBlame trending. Many have made jokes about it, questioning how the likes of Mario and Minecraft can be the cause of senseless tragedies involving guns, while others have taken a more serious approach to the subject.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WELL SAID, SATORU IWATA

I’ll just leave this quote as a reason why mainstream media and politicians are just out of their minds with their takes on violence in America. #VideogamesAreNotToBlame pic.twitter.com/tExq3QAt7s — Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) August 5, 2019

LET’S HEAD TO HOGWARTS

Imagine thinking video games caused violence in 2019. How uneducated is the older generation lmao. #VideogamesAreNotToBlame I guess watching harry potter will also make me believe I’m a wizard. Brb platform 9 3/4 awaits. — Valkitrocity (@valkitrocity) August 5, 2019

WHAT ABOUT, MARIO KART?

Saying Call of Duty causes gun violence is like saying Mariokart causes car crashes. #VideogamesAreNotToBlame pic.twitter.com/5wYiobpZW9 — There is NO Dana only Zuul. (@aviatordana) August 5, 2019

ALL OF THE POSITIVITY!

Positive impacts gaming has done:



Raised BILLIONS for charity’s in events.

Has multiple cognitive benefits.



This should be the face of gaming. It’s changed childrens lives for the better across the globe. Don’t let boomers write our narrative. #VideogamesAreNotToBlame pic.twitter.com/1r8MW7IoAp — Cherry ✧ (@TheGamerCherry) August 5, 2019

VIDEO GAMES ARE WORLDWIDE

America certainly does have a problem with violent gun deaths, but video games definitely aren’t at the root of it. If they were.. why is it only the US that has this problem…? Violent video games are a worldwide thing after all. #VideogamesAreNotToBlame pic.twitter.com/iT9epohSVy — Artorius (@ArtoriusDivinus) August 5, 2019

THERE SEEMS TO BE A PATTERN

Games get the Blame for violence.



Before that…



Rap/Rock



Before that…



Movies and TV



Before that…



Theatre



Before that…



Books



Strange isn’t it.



*BTW none of the above actually causes harm.#VideogamesAreNotToBlame



He’s a gif to lighten your feed pic.twitter.com/uFmQx70G2m — Jamie Moran (@JamieMoranUK) August 5, 2019

HERE WE GO AGAIN

Me : Plays Stardew Valley

Gov. : that game causes gun violence #VideogamesAreNotToBlame pic.twitter.com/PbRVxIynwl — raul1938 (@Raul17151) August 5, 2019

JUST SAYING

I play video games every day, for most of the day.

I also listen to heavy metal music.



I couldn’t even imagine harming another human being.#VideogamesAreNotToBlame

..and neither is a music genre. — DanTDM💎 (@dantdm) August 5, 2019

RATINGS ARE A THING

Hey parents, you know that label found on all video game box art?



You obviously don’t.#VideogamesAreNotToBlame pic.twitter.com/OEtKMUUFJy — McTrOiD (@McTroid) August 5, 2019

OH, WAIT

Lol at everyone tweeting #VideogamesAreNotToBlame



We DO have a video game problem!! Just look at Japan. They have gun control AND they play a lot of video games, but they rank LAST when it comes to gun violence and oh wait pic.twitter.com/6fLKzeMXyB — Charles Ryder (@CapnRyder) August 5, 2019

Following the recent claims by Trump, the Entertainment Software Association criticized said claims, saying “More than 165 million Americans enjoy video games, and billions of people play video games worldwide. Yet other societies, where video games are played as avidly, do not contend with the tragic levels of violence that occur in the U.S.” They then said, “Video games contribute to society, from new medical therapies and advancements, educational tools, business innovation, and more.”