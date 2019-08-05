Gaming

Video Games Are Not To Blame Trends On Twitter After Donald Trump Statement

Violent video games are once again being blamed for recent tragedies that took place in the United States. Donald Trump has even released a statement, blaming “gruesome and grisly video games” for contributing to the “glorification of violence in our society.” However, considering this has been a long-running debate among many people and the fact that violent video games are available worldwide, yet senseless gun violence seems to persist primarily in the United States, this has caused many to take to Twitter to share their views on the situation and how video games are not to blame.

Several people have taken to the social media platform to get #VideogamesAreNotToBlame trending. Many have made jokes about it, questioning how the likes of Mario and Minecraft can be the cause of senseless tragedies involving guns, while others have taken a more serious approach to the subject.

Following the recent claims by Trump, the Entertainment Software Association criticized said claims, saying “More than 165 million Americans enjoy video games, and billions of people play video games worldwide. Yet other societies, where video games are played as avidly, do not contend with the tragic levels of violence that occur in the U.S.” They then said, “Video games contribute to society, from new medical therapies and advancements, educational tools, business innovation, and more.”

