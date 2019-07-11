Disney’s Villainous Board Game Teases Scar, Yzma for New Expansion

Disney’s popular Villainous board game is teasing a new expansion. Earlier today, the official Disney Villains Instagram account teased a second expansion for Villainous, showing silhouettes of three new villain pieces that are coming soon to the game. Two of the pieces appear to belong to Scar of The Lion King and Yzma from The Emperor’s New Groove, while the third piece is a bit more of a mystery. Fans are speculating that the third villain will either be Ratigan from The Great Mouse Detective or the Headless Horseman from The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. You can view the preview below:

Villainous is a popular board game published by Ravensburger in 2018. Each player controls a different popular Disney villain and attempts to complete personal Victory objectives before other players. Villainous is unique in that each Disney villain has its own abilities – Prince John needs to accumulate a certain amount of power, while Jafar needs to collect the Genie’s Lamp and then control the Genie. Each Villain has its own Villain board with locations from their respective movies, and other players can attempt to hinder other Villains by summoning heroes to disrupt their careful plans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far, Villainous has a base game that includes Ursula, Captain Hook, Jafar, Maleficent, Prince John, and the Queen of Hearts, and the Wicked to the Core expansion that adds the Evil Queen from Snow White, Hades, and Dr. Facilier from The Princess and the Frog.

The new expansion is expected to be announced at Gen Con on the first weekend of August.