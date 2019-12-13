Vin Diesel Just Surprised Everyone at The Game Awards

The Game Awards have truly taken on a life of their own, with both surprise games and surprise guest appearances. The 2019 show combined both of those things in one when the announcement of Fast & Furious Crossroads closed out the night’s game reveals. The game was introduced by star Michelle Rodriguez, but once the trailer finished, Vin Diesel appeared on-stage alongside her, and fans were definitely not expecting to see him. Out of all the ways the night could have ended, few would have expected that, and the internet, perhaps unsurprisingly, reacted with a mixture of humor and disappointment.

What did you think of the show? Are you excited for Fast and Furious Crossroads? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to find out what viewers thought of Vin Diesel’s appearance at the show!

Some were a little underwhelmed by the game…

“We need to cap this thing off with a trailer that looks like it was cut from footage shot on a PS2, and we need Vin Diesel to be in it.” — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) December 13, 2019

Others were just hoping for some Smash Bros. news.

VIN DIESEL’S GONNA BE IN SMASH — slim thicc lesbian @ 22 days (@danversIesbian) December 13, 2019

Okay, a lot of people were hoping for Smash Bros. news.

hi vin diesel will you tell us about smash — 𝘈𝘬𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘪 𝘎𝘰𝘳𝘰 (@systelsin) December 13, 2019

They also wanted Mother 3. Shoulda asked Reggie while he was there.

omg you guys vin diesel is here to announce mother 3 localization — wol ❄💛🦌 (@sodapeche) December 13, 2019

I wouldn’t want to fight Vin Diesel in real life, or Tekken.

I don’t wanna say Vin Diesel is lying about being a gamer because he 100% looks like the typa dude to get in a fistfight over a Tekken game in an arcade in the 2000’s — Merry Chrysler (@BugCatcherWill) December 13, 2019

It’s a pretty good track record, to be honest.

the Fast and Furious game looks genuinely awful, but also video games starring Vin Diesel have a surprisingly amazing track record #TheGameAwards — Gene Park (@GenePark) December 13, 2019

And then it turns into Dynamax Machamp.

vin diesel looks like the pokemon pre-evolution of dwayne the rock johnson — MSZ-006 Kyou (@ningiou) December 13, 2019

The general consensus is it might have been a tad underwhelming.