Gaming

Vin Diesel Just Surprised Everyone at The Game Awards

The Game Awards have truly taken on a life of their own, with both surprise games and surprise […]

By

The Game Awards have truly taken on a life of their own, with both surprise games and surprise guest appearances. The 2019 show combined both of those things in one when the announcement of Fast & Furious Crossroads closed out the night’s game reveals. The game was introduced by star Michelle Rodriguez, but once the trailer finished, Vin Diesel appeared on-stage alongside her, and fans were definitely not expecting to see him. Out of all the ways the night could have ended, few would have expected that, and the internet, perhaps unsurprisingly, reacted with a mixture of humor and disappointment.

What did you think of the show? Are you excited for Fast and Furious Crossroads? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to find out what viewers thought of Vin Diesel’s appearance at the show!

Some were a little underwhelmed by the game…

Others were just hoping for some Smash Bros. news.

Okay, a lot of people were hoping for Smash Bros. news.

They also wanted Mother 3. Shoulda asked Reggie while he was there.

I wouldn’t want to fight Vin Diesel in real life, or Tekken.

It’s a pretty good track record, to be honest.

And then it turns into Dynamax Machamp.

The general consensus is it might have been a tad underwhelming.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts