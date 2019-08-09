Walmart Facing Boycott for Removing Video Game Displays but Not Guns

Walmart is the latest company which is trending on social media as users call for a boycott of the retailer. The call to boycott Walmart from some people comes as a result of the company’s actions following the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. Displays advertising products that involved violence, namely video games, were taken down in stores, an action which was met with criticism as people pointed out that the retailer sells actual guns.

News of Walmart’s decision to take down these type of displays first circulated this week when images of what appeared to be an internal memo surfaced. This memo told employees to remove signing and displays that “contain violent images or aggressive behavior” which included but was not limited to displays advertising video games.

A statement from Walmart issued later said that the company made the decision “out of respect for the incidents of the past week.” The statement added that the decision did not reflect a “long-term change” in Walmart’s plans for games.

That answer appears to have left many people unsatisfied seeing how the “BoycottWalmart” hashtag is trending on Twitter. See some of the responses to this trend below and catch up on everything you need to know about the situation here.

