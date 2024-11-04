Walmart Discounts Major 2024 PS5 Games to Lowest Price Yet

A new Walmart deal has some great deals on PS5 games released this year. To this end, some major releases this year are cheaper than they have been physically all year. How long the deals are going to be available though, is unclear, so those on PlayStation 5 will want to move swiftly to take advantage of any PS5 deal below.

The highlight of these deals is $14.97 for a PS5 copy of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. The new Prince of Persia game from Ubisoft released back in January to an 87 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated PS5 games of the year. This is the cheapest a physical copy of the game on PS5 has ever been.

Another highlight includes Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which is down from $70 to $29.97. Developed by Rocksteady Studios and published by WB Games, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was one of this year’s marquee flops, evident by its 60 on Metacritic. That said, those interested in checking out the Suicide Squad game can now do so cheaply, at a price point that matches it previous low on PS5.

The final notable deal for a 2024 PS5 game features Persona 3 Reload, the recent remake of RPG classic Persona 3. Developed by Atlus, Persona 3 Reload is also one of the highest rated PS5 games of the year thanks to its 87 on Metacritic. Right now, Walmart has it discounted to $39.88, which is not an all-time low for the game on PS5, but is a meaty discount.

Walmart has more games on sale — including PS5 games — than it normally does. There are also great deals for the likes of Final Fantasy 16, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and The Crew Motorfest. That said, in terms of 2024 PS5 games, the deals are limited to the ones above, or at least right now, this is the extent of the 2024 PS5 deals. This could change over time though.

