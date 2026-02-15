The Biggest Monster Hunter Complaint Has Finally Been Solved In Wilds’ Latest Update

There are no shortage of criticisms directed at Monster Hunter Wilds, an entry in the beloved Capcom series that has faced a number of problems since it launched almost one year ago. Performance issues, lack of fan-favorite monsters, and a strange connected open world system were all aspects of the game series veterans treated negatively in their reviews. However, as multiple updates have introduced various fixes, the latest patch seeks to correct one of the game’s oldest wrongs.

One of the most recent patches for Monster Hunter Wilds actually came about as a result of fans figuring out a quirk within the game’s DLC checking systems. This helped drastically improve performance, reducing the frame drops the game experienced as it continuously tried to check for DLC content in every instance of loading. With the gameplay of Wilds being smoother than ever, good gameplay additions from Title Updates and patches will look even better as you go on hunts.

The newest update for Monster Hunter Wilds, set to release on February 18, 2026, is one that adds Arch-Tempered Arkveld, a far stronger version of the flagship monster for the game. This comes after previous updates added 9-Star Arch-Tempered monsters, eventually including all Apex monsters in the game in its roster of extremely challenging endgame fights. As of this update, Rey Dau, Uth Duna, Nu Udra, Jin Dahaad, and Arkveld can now all be fought in Arch-Tempered fights that yield high-tier rewards.

Arch-Tempered monsters were already a welcome addition to the game, remaining permanent in Monster Hunter Wilds as event quests after player requests. These 9-Star creatures even provided unique gear sets for players, allowing for stronger builds using special set bonuses and stronger armor stats. Arkveld’s inclusion is unsurprising to the list of Arch-Tempered monsters, but the full circle of its inclusion helps solidify a strong core of difficult creatures to take down.

Monster Hunter Wilds‘ constant critiques revolving around its difficulty were already put into question with 9-Star Arch-Tempered monsters, yet Arkveld’s addition isn’t the only way Capcom is putting this complaint to rest. The new update also adds 10-Star Arch-Tempered monsters to the mix, raising the bar of all Apex monsters into something even more difficult than they were before. Higher damage and health will no doubt challenge even veteran hunters, testing their skills to the limit.

Players Now Have The Chance To Fight Multiple Arch-Tempered Monsters At The Same Time

The Ver.1041 update doesn’t just include single monsters as challenges for players. A new 10-Star event quest called “Proof of a Hero” is also being added into the game, giving players perhaps the hardest hunt in the game so far. This Monster Hunter Wilds quest asks players to hunt not one, not two, not three, but four monsters in the same mission with the same 50 minute time limit as other hunts have. Restricted to Hunters of HR 100 or higher, this quest is tough for a number of reasons.

Factor in that all four monsters in this quest are Arch-Tempered Apex monsters, and you have a recipe for something even hardcore fans might need to attempt multiple times. You need to slay AT Rey Dau, AT Uth Duna, AT Nu Udra, and the new AT Arkveld in under an hour to claim tons of rewards and the greatest sum of currency from any quest in the game. Thankfully, this quest takes place in the Wounded Hollow arena, so these monsters won’t be able to flee and cause you to waste your limited time.

Permanent Event Quests Surrounding Higher Tier Monsters Will Keep The Difficulty High Forever

After you unlock the four monster quest in Monster Hunter Wilds after completing the 10-Star AT Arkveld mission, it stays permanently in your quest list from that point onward. You can repeat it as many times as you would like, challenging yourself to defeat the game’s strongest monsters in record times for the max amount of rewards. Testing powerful builds has never been easier, as this quest and others are ones that will finally push your best gear to its breaking point.

This update seems to directly and definitively address the difficulty of Monster Hunter Wilds, setting up the game’s DLC expansion in the best possible way. Raising the bar for what monsters are the strongest now will create a jumping off point for future creatures to mimic in an Iceborne or Sunbreak that broadens the game’s scope. This will make the DLC difficult from the start, providing players the optimal experience they’ve been waiting for.

With other three monster quests and the new four monster event quest remaining in the game forever, players who come to the game after the DLC launches will still have moments of true difficulty as the reach the expansion’s content. This forges a more “complete” experience in Monster Hunter Wilds that remains true to the series, while keeping fun and challenging missions that will be pursued by players even as new content gets added.

What do you think of the new 10-Star Arch Tempered monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds?