PlayStation Fans Furious With Walmart After Worst PS5 Restock Yet

By Tyler Fischer

Walmart released a new PS5 restock today and it was one of the worst PS5 restocks to date. We've been following PS5 restocks since the console first went up for pre-order last September. The console has always been incredibly difficult to buy, and this may be the case until 2023. However, today, Walmart proved things can always get worse. In all of the restock we've tracked, we've never seen the console sell out so quickly. It was gone in seconds, and judging by boastful scalpers, it's because bots poached the restock with ease.

Of course, it's possible the restock was meager to begin with -- it probably was -- but typically Walmart drops don't sell out this quickly. And we aren't the only ones who noticed that the stock was gone before anyone could even load up the page.

"Never seen it sell out that fast before. I got my PS5 from Walmart and helped others get theirs from Walmart but J****s, never seen this before," said one user over on Twitter. Meanwhile, plenty of PS5 trackers were quick to echo all of this and more.

Over on Twitter, you can find all types of disappointment and anger directed towards Walmart. Typically, Walmart is a challenging place to buy from, especially compared to a few other retailers like Best Buy and GameStop, but this is certainly a new low for the retailer.

