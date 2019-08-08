Walmart Reportedly Orders Stores To Take Down Violent Video Game Advertisements

According to a new report from Vice, Walmart is ordering stores and employees to remove demos, displays, and signs for entertainment products and video games (particularly shooters) that include violent or overly aggressive imagery as a response to the mass shooting that recently occurred at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. The Vice report claims this includes both demos for PlayStation and Xbox units, as well as events promoting shooters or overly violent games. While games appear to be the main focus, a similar treatment is being extended to violent movies, hunting videos, and products that reference combat or shooters. This presumably includes video game branded apparel, if said apparel references a game within the aforementioned parameters.

In addition to the recent shooting, this comes after President Trump condemned violent video games as part of the “glorification of violence in our society.”

“This includes the gruesome and grisly video games that are now commonplace,” said President Trump. “It is too easy today for troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence. We must stop or substantially reduce this, and it has to begin immediately.”

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official statement released by Walmart about the matter, but that could change soon as this story begins to make the rounds. And as the story makes the rounds, the Internet is weighing in on the decision.

