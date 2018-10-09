Warcraft 3’s Mal’Ganis Joins ‘Heroes of the Storm’

The “Deceiver of Arthas” has officially invaded Heroes of the Storm as Warcraft 3’s Mal’Ganis joins the roster, available now in the game’s Public Test Realm!

Blizzard tells us, “Mal’Ganis, The Nathrezim Lord, is a life draining Warrior who specializes in disrupting his enemies to push an advantage for his team. With brand new game play mechanics like turning into a fearsome swarm of bats, Mal’Ganis can stay in the action longer by draining the life from his enemies.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can even see his impressive moves in motion in the team’s latest Hero Spotlight video above! He’s cunning, intelligent, and a foe fearsome to go up against. After his deceit that led to purging Stratholme of lifem, Mal-Ganis saw his service to the Lich King come to a bitter end. At least, that’s what many thought.

His primary abilities includes Fel Claws, Necrotic Embrace, and Night Rush:

Fel Claws Violently slash in the chosen direction, dealing 72 damage to enemies. Reactivate to slash up to 2 more times. The third slash Stuns enemies for 0.75 seconds.

Necrotic Embrace Desecrate the air, dealing 110 damage to nearby enemies and gaining 25 Armor for 3 seconds.

Night Rush After 0.75 seconds, gain 50% Movement Speed for 2 seconds. While active, Mal’Ganis can move through enemy Heroes and put them to Sleep for 2.5 seconds.



His Heroic Abilities includes a Carrion Swarm and Dark Conversion:

Carrion Swarm After 1 second, disperse into an Invulnerable swarm of bats for 3 seconds, dealing 132 damage per second to enemies. Vampiric Touch heals for 100% of Carrion Swarm’s damage to Heroes.

Dark Conversion Channel on an enemy Hero for 0.75 seconds, then swap Health percentages with the target over 3 seconds.



You can learn even more about the latest addition to the roster on the official Heroes of the Storm website right here, or you can check him out yourself as the player in the game’s Public Test Realm (PTR).

Heroes of the Storm is available now exclusively on PC through Battle.net. Thoughts on the latest addition? What other ‘big bad’ from another Blizzard franchise would you like to see make their way into this addictive sandbox title? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!