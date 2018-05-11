Warframe Beasts of the Sanctuary Update Available Now

The company behind the popular online title Warframe, Digital Extremes, has announced that the Beasts of the Sanctuary update is now available on both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The developers described the recent event with a huge focus on ” the multifaceted Khora, the first new Warframe of 2018, and Sanctuary Onslaught, a totally new team-based, survival-style mode, Beasts of the Sanctuary challenges players to find the perfect balance of speed, shooting and style, all for free.”

The perfect blend of strategy for both offensive and defensive play styles, Khora is not just a stylish figure – but heavily armored as well. Pair that with their metallic feline Kavat companion that can encapsulate an entire group of enemies in a “whirlwind of pain,” and you’ve got some serious power.

“The new Sanctuary Onslaught mode, where Khora can be found, enables solo players, or a squad of up to four, to quickly dash through timed portals while blasting waves of increasingly powerful enemies. Both Khora and Sanctuary Onslaught together offer fresh new ways for Tenno to harness Warframe’s cooperative chaos, and both are free with the Beasts of the Sanctuary.”

Khora’s Abilities include:

Send enemies reeling with a deafening whipcrack.

Bind a hapless target in living metal, entangling others who stray too close. Disperse the trap with a crack of the whip.

Summon a ferocious, gleaming Kavat. Use again to cycle between Attack, Protect, and Heal postures.

Weave a dome of living chain that ensnares and strangles any enemy within, and any foolish enough to approach.

The devs also added, “Sanctuary Onslaught challenges players to work together to survive endless waves of Warframe enemies standing in their way of escaping through the next portal. Players must quickly slay enemies en masse while proceeding through uniquely crafted environments to random portals – and then do it all again, all against the clock!”

Jump into the fray now to participate in the time-limited Plague Star Event, starting today, May 10 and ending Tuesday, May 22nd.

Honestly, Warframe is an online game that continues to impress with the rotating content and fresh experiences that many were hoping for with Destiny 2. We hope that this is only the start and many more adventures are to come!