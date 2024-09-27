Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Leak Reveals Mark 6 and Mark 7 Armor Coming Soon

A new datamining leak has revealed Mark 6 and Mark 7 armor coming to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 in a future update. When exactly the armor will be added, remains to be seen, but the datamining leak confirms it is in development at Saber Interactive, and seemingly going to release sooner rather than later.

As you would expect, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 players across PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are excited to see the cosmetic content on the way, even if it was always a guarantee it would be added at some point. Whether it will be the whole armor sets or just helmets, remains to be seen, but it is presumably the former.

For those unfamiliar with datamining leaks, they are leaks found in the game's files. Specifically, dataminers have been digging through the files of the game's latest update, which went live yesterday, when they uncovered what you see below.

What else is coming to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 in the future, remains to be seen, but players are currently expecting plenty of support given the popularity of the game. Not only is Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 proving to be 2024's sleeper hit, but it is arguably an outside contender for Game of the Year.

"The galaxy is in peril. Entire worlds are falling. The Imperium needs you," reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it. "Embody the superhuman skill and brutality of a Space Marine, the greatest of the Emperor's warriors. Unleash deadly abilities and an arsenal of devastating weaponry to obliterate the relentless Tyranid hordes. Hold at bay the horrors of the galaxy in epic battles on far-flung planets. Uncover dark secrets and drive back the everlasting night to prove your ultimate loyalty to humanity. Heed the call of battle. For there is only war."

