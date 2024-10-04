Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Shares First Look at New Map and Next Updates

After achieving a massive launch on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam platforms, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has been holding strong with a solid floor of players fighting for the Imperium. In fact, Space Marine 2 developer Saber Interactive says that the number of players active in the game has actually been increasing over the past month since it released. In the same post talking about those rising player numbers, Saber Interactive also dropped the first look at a new Operations map coming to the Warhammer 40K game as well as a preview of what's to come in some future updates including a free 4K texture pack for PC players.

The look ahead at what's coming for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 opened with a very broad "thanks" directed at the longtime Warhammer 40K players and any newcomers who joined the cause. Saber Interactive said it's been listening to feedback from players already which can be seen via updates the Warhammer 40K game's gotten already and said that it'll continue to address community concerns while adding new content.

"The amount of players kept increasing over the month, rallying more Space Marines to the cause, which is amazing," Saber Interactive said. "We want to let you know that we love the game as much as you do, and we'll take good care of it, offering new content and listening to the community in the upcoming months."

And then came the good stuff: the preview of what Space Marine 2 players can expect next. For the Warhammer 40K game's Operations mode, a new map is dropping this month. The map is located on Planet Kadaku, Saber Interactive said, with the teaser below offered as a taste of what's to come.

(Photo: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's new map set on Planet Kadaku. )

"The Tyranid invasion of Kadaku is ending. The planet's organic material is being transformed into biomass, and Tyranid Capillary Towers stretch high into the skies above, where the Hive Ships wait to taste their victory," Saber Interactive's preview of the map teased. "The Cadian forces have made a valiant attempt to push back against the Tyranids. A team of Space Marines arrives on Kadaku with a simple mission: help the Cadians destroy the towers. The Tyranids may win the planet, but the Imperium will make it as painful as possible for them."

Around this map are more content drops planned for Space Marine 2. Coming "very soon" is a hotfix that'll fix crashes and will further improve stability, and later on, more customization features will be added in other updates. Saber Interactive also said that for PC players, a 4K texture pack is on the way, and it'll be 100% free to use so long as your PC setups can utilize it properly.

It sounds like the hotfix will come first for Space Marine 2 players with the map perhaps coming next, though we'll likely be hearing from Saber Interactive soon as the new content is ready.