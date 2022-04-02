Warhammer 40K Teases New Army

Warhammer 40,000 is either bringing back a classic army tossed aside decades ago, or they’ve just played a cruel prank on fans. Yesterday, Games Workshop released a two minute trailer announcing the return of Squats, a race of human descendants that are in essence “space dwarfs.” While fans are skeptical given that the announcement came on April Fools’ Day (a day in which brands joke about long-awaited additions or new products and then get yelled at for the rest of the day), the announcement does follow years of teases by Games Workshop that the Squats would return in some fashion to the world of Warhammer 40K. You can check out the full teaser below:

The Squats were an original race in the first edition of Warhammer 40,000 with a general vibe of space dwarves riding space motorcycles, but were quickly removed from the game as the game developers felt that they didn’t do the “dwarves in space” concept justice and that they didn’t want to make full codex dedicated to the Squats. The Squats were “written out” of Warhammer 40K by saying that their homeworld was destroyed by a Tyranid swarm, and Games Workshop hinted at new race of space dwarves called the Demiurg in subsequent products and books. However, Games Workshop had softened their stance on Squats in recent years, mentioning them in several recent rulebooks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In 2018, Games Workshop officially “reintroduced” the Squats via a character in Necromunda, a Warhammer 40K spinoff game. A leak last year hinted that the Squats would have a wider comeback in the near future, and Games Workshop has dropped several hints that the Squats were actually coming back.

Games Workshop has played things rather cheekily on social media in regards to yesterday’s teaser, by neither confirming nor denying that the video was a prank. A lot of fans seem to think this teaser is legit though, in the same way that many Dungeons & Dragons fans took a Spelljammer tease yesterday as “legit” despite it being released on April Fools’ Day. Time will tell if the Squats are coming back to Warhammer 40K, and if they are coming back as a full army, or just as a faction in a different spinoff game.