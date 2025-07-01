Warhammer 40K: Space Marine Gets New Update After Difficult Launch

The Master Crafted Edition of Warhammer 40K: Space Marine was intended as a remaster of the original title. However, many fans felt frustrated by the game at launch, citing minimal changes from the original. The backlash eventually prompted a rare offer for full refunds from the developer. But it hasn’t abandoned the game. Since launch, the Master Crafted Edition has received several patches aimed at improving the game. Today, Patch 3 arrived, promising more fixes and improvements for Warhammer 40K: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Patch 23 was released today, July 1st, for PC and Xbox Series X|S. Gamers can expect a series of improvements to Warhammer 40K: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition. In particular, the update focuses on “major improvements” to several UI features, including chat, scoreboard, and mission selection. Campaign info and map loading inconsistencies were also fixed. The patch also smooths out several issues with softlocks and aims to improve network issues as well.

This is the first update since last week’s offer for refunds, following the plan for patches and improvements laid out by the developer. As of now, the game retains its Mostly Negative review rating on Steam. However, the patch is relatively new, so feedback from the latest round of changes may not yet be reflected.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition Patch Notes

Many felts felt “remaster” didn’t quite describe this new Space marine game

For the full list of fixes in this patch for the Master Crafted Edition of Warhammer 40K: Space Marine, check out the patch notes from Steam below:

Localisation

• Updated Dutch, Polish, and Italian translations.

• Improved localisation for game modes, controller options, and key terms (e.g. Skar Boyz).

UI/UX Enhancements

Major improvements to chat input, scoreboard layout, and HUD elements.

Added glow effects, spacing fixes, and better alignment across menus.

Improved mission selection, unlock notifications, and subtitle persistence.

Added new button prompts, SFX, and controller glyphs (including Steam Deck and Switch Pro).

Fixed softlocks, graphical glitches, and input issues in various screens.

Gameplay Fixes

Fixed softlock in Exterminatus wave 5.

Restored coop live tokens and fixed weapon wheel ammo display.

Improved challenge decorators and shield visualisers.

Fixed campaign info and map loading inconsistencies.

Legacy black screen issue fixed

Platform & Controller Support

Steam Deck now launches correctly.

Improved controller disconnect handling on PC.

Networking

Fixed session code visibility in streamer mode.

Improved EOS invite handling and native session stability.

Disabled team auto-balancing during gameplay.

Enhanced P2P connection handling to prevent lobby splits.

Technical & Build

Moved local user profile data to AppData to prevent config crashes.

Added memory safety for loadouts and improved fade animations.

Audio & Visual