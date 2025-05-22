Warhammer 40K: Space Marine Remaster Announced, Release Date Imminent

The game that led to one of the best sequels of 2024 is getting a remastered version with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition. This definitive edition of the classic game will launch on June 10th, allowing those who enjoyed Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 to experience the start of Captain Titus’ journey and give returning players an improved way to play. Players will face the Greenskin Horde, substituting the Tyranid threat from the sequel for this iconic enemy. The title will be released for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and will be available on Game Pass day one. At this time, no PlayStation 5 version has been revealed.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition features many quality-of-life improvements and modern enhancements. Players can enjoy a new generation of 4K resolution, modernized controls, an overhauled interface, enhanced character models, and remastered audio. The definitive edition of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine will be the best way to play the third-person action shooter. This is but one of many Warhammer 40K announcements, but definitely a welcome one.

Not only can players enjoy the original campaign of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine with these improvements, but the 8v8 multiplayer is also returning in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition. Players will be able to unlock new weapons and armor for the Devastator, Assault, and Tactical Marine classes while playing.

No price tag was given for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition, but many fans were excited about the announcement. Others were left confused due to the recent Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Anniversary Edition that was released not long ago. With this recent announcement, fans are incredibly pumped for the eventual release of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 that Focus Entertainment has revealed.