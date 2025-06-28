Warhammer 40K: Space Marine Players Now Getting Full Refunds Following Negative Reviews

Spurred by the success of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, a “remaster” of the original game that started Captain Titus’ journey was announced and eventually released on Steam. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine — Master Crafted Edition promised to be an improved remaster of the original, however, it released to overwhelmingly negative responses from the community. In a surprising move, the developers have responded via Steam to player feedback and are offering full refunds to all buyers and even a discounted purchase for those who wish to give the remaster a second try.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Announced back in May, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine — Master Crafted Edition was supposed to be a fully remastered re-release of the cult classic 2011 title. However, while the game promised to upgrade the graphics and gameplay of the original title, players were disappointed to report that the changes were minimal, and that many were even facing issues launching the game.

“It’s a decent port, but not worth the price they’re offering,” reads a Steam review considered helpful by other shoppers. “Not to mention it should’ve been given out free for owners of the original game or as a discount at least. Truly disappointing.”

The game’s release and subsequent backlash has pulled attention away from another Warhammer 40,000 game that released late last month. But in a surprising move, the developers of the game posted a response to the backlash from the community, offering full refunds no matter how much time players have put into the game.

“If you’ve already purchased Space Marine: Master Crafted Edition, you are eligible for a full refund, regardless of playtime, as long as you request it before 6pm BST/10pm PST July 10 2025 (when the Steam Summer Sale ends),” the post explained.

Play video

In addition to the refund, the developers have offered an incentive for players who already own Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Anniversary Edition, allowing them to upgrade to the new remaster for 50% off the game’s price so long as they do so before 6pm BST/10pm PST July 10 2025.

Far more than a generous discount and refund exception, the developers also state their intent to improve the game based on community feedback, listing a series of issues to be patched out in future updates. While a great gesture from the developers, some argue that the window for the game’s 50% discount should be indefinite for owners of the original game, rather than a limited-time offer.

“We’ll continue listening, improving, and communicating as these changes go live. Thanks for sticking with us,” the post concluded.