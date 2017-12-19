Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Confirmed For Xbox One And PS4, Plus Beta Details

It’s officially – Warhammer Vermintide 2 will be making its way over onto Xbox One and PlayStation 4 systems next year, which confirms long-standing rumors that have been circulating for quite awhile now:

“Although speculations have been correct all along, today we are happy to start talking more console specifics as the Xbox One and PlayStation versions has been confirmed” declared Martin Wahlund, CEO of Fatshark.

Though we don’t have an exact date yet, we do know it is slated for a 2018 release, with a PC launch slated for Q1 of next year. For those interested in getting a taste a little early, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One beta sign-up is now live for those wanted to test out the game before it’s full launch at a later date. You can sign up for the PlayStation4 beta here, or the Xbox One period here.

According to the game’s official description:

Vermintide is back – darker, bloodier and more intense than ever!

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is the sequel to the critically acclaimed Vermintide. The time has arrived to revisit the fierce first-person co-op slaughter-fest featuring visceral and ground breaking melee action, set in the apocalyptic End Times of the war-ravaged Warhammer Fantasy Battles world .

Our 5 heroes have returned to take on an even greater threat – the combined forces of a malevolent and destructive Chaos army and the swarming Skaven horde. Prepare to be challenged like never before as you and your team desperately try to survive the never-ending onslaught. Choose between 15 different careers, climb the talent trees, customize your arsenal to fit your unique play style, fight your way through a myriad of stunning levels, and challenge yourself in our new Heroic Deeds System. The only thing standing between utter defeat and victory is you and your allies. If you fall – so will the Empire.