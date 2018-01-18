Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Confirms Famed Composer’s Return

Warhammer: Vermintide II is shaping up quite nicely and players of the franchise just got even better news when Fatshark announced that Jesper Kyd would be returning as the game’s composer!

Kyd is an award-winning composers with many titles under his belt, including the first Vermintide installment and that of Darksiders II. Assassin’s Creed fans may also recognize his audio work – he’s got quite the impressive resume. For those looking forward to the Vermintide sequel, this is fantastic news given that a solid musical line-up can make the world of a difference in a game. You can also listen to his work in action with the official gameplayer that was released recently in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though we don’t have an exact date yet, we do know it is slated for a 2018 release, with a PC launch slated for Q1 of next year.

According to the game’s official description:

Vermintide is back – darker, bloodier and more intense than ever!

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is the sequel to the critically acclaimed Vermintide. The time has arrived to revisit the fierce first-person co-op slaughter-fest featuring visceral and ground breaking melee action, set in the apocalyptic End Times of the war-ravaged Warhammer Fantasy Battles world.

Our 5 heroes have returned to take on an even greater threat – the combined forces of a malevolent and destructive Chaos army and the swarming Skaven horde. Prepare to be challenged like never before as you and your team desperately try to survive the never-ending onslaught. Choose between 15 different careers, climb the talent trees, customize your arsenal to fit your unique play style, fight your way through a myriad of stunning levels, and challenge yourself in our new Heroic Deeds System. The only thing standing between utter defeat and victory is you and your allies. If you fall – so will the Empire.