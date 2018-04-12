Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Clears One Million Copies Sold On Steam

Considering that we don’t have a new Left 4 Dead game to play around with, fans have been enjoying Fatshark’s Warhammer: Vermintide 2 on the Steam front, digging into the insanely cool co-op action that it’s provided since its release. And it appears that a lotof people are on board with it.

The developer has announced today that the hit sequel has managed to surpass one million units sold on Steam, which isn’t bad considering that it’s only been out for just over a month.

The game, which supports up to four players in co-op groups and throws all sorts of enemies at you, has gained a huge following on the Steam service, with a number of positive reviews and strong feedback from the community.

“We are genuinely humbled by the reception of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 from gamers all over the world” says Martin Wahlund, CEO Fatshark. “We reached half a million units within the first week, and one million within five weeks, which is far quicker than we ever expected.”

For those that need a reminder of what the game is all about, Fatshark detailed it in its press release:

Vermintide 2 is a visually stunning and groundbreaking melee action game pushing the boundaries of the first person co-op genre. Set during the apocalyptic End Times of the Warhammer world – the game introduces the dark, bloody and twisted forces of Chaos as an enemy faction. Other new features include 15 hero careers, new environments, talent trees and the proprietary Heroic Deeds System.

And that’s just one platform. The team is still hard at work bringing the game to consoles as well, with a release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later this year. A release date hasn’t been given yet, but the team has noted that betas could kick off sometime this summer, and it should follow soon thereafter.

If you haven’t played it yet, Vermintide 2 is a blast – especially if you can get a good team to back you up online. The game is all about co-op support, and carving through enemies like they’re slabs of meat in a butcher shop. The original is worth checking out, too.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is available now for Steam, and coming soon to Xbox One and PlayStation 4.