Call of Duty: Warzone Drops Season 5 Reloaded Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Season 5 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Warzone has been released across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. With Season 5 of Warzone now at its halfway point, many are beginning to turn their attention to the battle royale title’s next major evolution which should come about with the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Prior to that release in October, though, Season 5 Reloaded has brought a ton of overhauls that should keep players busy in the interim.

When it comes to the new additions to Warzone with Season 5 Reloaded, Activision has added two new weapons in the Spear and Torque 35 bow. A new Supreme Resurgence game mode has also been implemented in tandem with some slight changes to the current map. Other than this, most of the Season 5 Reloaded patch is dedicated to weapon balance as 18 different weapons have now been nerfed or buffed, which will alter the meta greatly.

You can view the full patch notes for today’s Season 5 Reloaded update to Call of Duty: Warzone attached below.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Patch Notes

GLOBAL

PERFORMANCE

Implemented additional performance improvements for Xbox One consoles.

Addressed an issue related to system language causing PC Game Pass players to crash.

CUSTOMIZATION

Fixed an issue causing Combat Knife Blueprints to appear as the base weapon.

Increased the emissive intensity of the Royal Helix Camo.

Reverted the color of the Azure Refract Camo to pink.

Corrected the appearance of the Cat-Girl Smile Camo on BlackCell Blueprints.

Corrected the animation for the Stabbed… A Lot and A Bit Stabby Finishing Moves.

WARZONE

PERFORMANCE

» URZIKSTAN «

We’ve made adjustments to world geometry to slightly improve content streaming.

MODES

NEW

Supreme Resurgence Supreme is all about skills. No need to worry about building a loadout here, we’ve crafted it for you. In this mode variant, players will find top-of-the-line ground loot: Only Epic or Legendary items made the cut Noncompetitive items removed: Mines, Shock Stick, Drones, etc. Custom built weapons from the past year FJX Horus, STG44, Kar98k, Superi 46, SVA 545, etc. Custom built nostalgic weapons RPK, TAQ-56, Fennec 45, Cronen Squall, etc. All weapons are wrapped up in the most desirable camos Super Slick, Orion, Interstellar, Borealis, Mercury, etc. Longer countdown but actions reduce it twice as fast Win a Supreme match to earn the unique “Spilled Beans” weapon camo

Only available on Rebirth Quads



GENERAL

Call of Duty Endowment C.O.D.E. Bowl Flyover Look to the skies starting 8/21 across all Warzone maps for a special message from the Call of Duty Endowment! C.O.D.E. Bowl V Presented by USAA Earn up to four in-game rewards for tuning in 8/28 to the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl V broadcast on Call of Duty’s Twitch and Youtube following Call of Duty: NEXT.



Personal Records New End of Match Accolade Victory just got a whole lot sweeter! When you win a match of Battle Royale, you’ll now earn a special Accolade if you surpass your personal kill record. For this Accolade only, we’re hitting the reset button with Season 5 Reloaded—everyone starts fresh (but don’t worry, your Combat Records remain untouched). We’re eager to develop this feature further with your input, so get ready to screenshot and brag about your achievements!

New End of Match Accolade

GAMEPLAY

NEW

» ALL MAPS | ALL MODES «

Elite Contracts New System Elite contracts are an evolution of the classic contract system, offering a greater challenge for a greater reward. Players can expect the same objectives with a considerable reduction (35%) in time to complete them. In addition to normal contract rewards, they also drop: $1,500 per player 80% more experience An Elite Cache containing one of the following Foresight Killstreak Advanced UAV Killstreak Specialist Perk Package Redacted Weapon Additional details: 7% of available contracts will become Elite The game may spawn additional Elite contracts throughout the match Any contract can become Elite except for Most Wanted In Ranked Play, the Elite Cache drops a Legendary Weapon instead of the 4 other normal rewards This feature will be disabled in World Series of Warzone

New System

Recon Flyover New Public Event This new public event spawns 2 large waves of Advanced UAVs over highly populated areas revealing anyone in their path. Players near these Advanced UAVs are tracked live in the tac-map and minimap. Players must venture outside of the effect radius in order to stop being tracked. Ghost and Counter UAVs do not counter the effect of this event. Timing: In Battle Royale, the public event can occur during circle 4. In Resurgence, the public event can occur during circle 2.

New Public Event



ADJUSTED

» ALL MAPS | RESURGENCE «

Scavenger Contract Contract duration has been decreased to 2m30s, down from 4m.



Bounty Contest Chances of happening have been reduced to leave room for Recon Flyover.



WEAPONS

NEW WEAPONS

Spear Melee Weapon Channel your inner spartan with this razor-sharp, serrated spear. This weapon boosts melee reach and can be thrown at enemies. Available mid-season via BP Sector Unlock and Challenge.

Melee Weapon

Torque 35 Launcher A combat-ready compound bow with a 60lbs draw weight capable of taking down large prey. Certain types of arrows are retrievable after being fired. Available via mid-season weekly challenge.

Launcher

NEW AFTERMARKET PARTS

JAK Deathmarch (Week 6 Challenges)

Compatibility: BAL-27 Assault Rifle This Aftermarket Part replaces standard ammo with high-voltage power cells and the barrel with a photonic scatter barrel. Fire a spread of lethal laser blasts that take down enemies at short range.



JAK Devastators (Week 7 Challenges) Compatibility: Reclaimer 18 Shotgun Dual-wield Reclaimer 18 Shotguns and become a mobile artillery barrage with this Aftermarket Part. Accuracy and recoil control are minimal, but destruction is maximized.



ADJUSTED WEAPONS

Assault Rifles

Weapon Adjustments

BAL-27

Max Damage Range increased to 31.75 meters, up from 26.67.

DG-56

Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

FR 5.56

Max Damage Range increased to 43.18 meters, up from 38.1.

Lower Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

Holger 556

Max Damage Range increased to 41.91 meters, up from 36.83.

MCW

Max Damage Range increased to 36.83 meters, up from 30.48.

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 44.45 meters, up from 38.1.

Mid Damage Range increased to 53.34 meters, up from 48.26.

STG44

Max Damage decreased to 32, down from 36.

M16 (MWII)

JAK Patriot Conversion Kit Max Damage Range increased to 30.48 meters, up from 24.9.



Battle Rifles

Weapon Adjustments

BAS-B

Leg and Foot Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

MTZ-762

JAK Heretic Carbine Kit Max Damage Range increased to 33.02 meters, up from 27.94.



SOA Subverter

Max Damage Range increased to 25.4 meters, up from 20.57.

Submachine Guns

Weapon Adjustments

Rival-9

Max Damage Range increased to 15.24 meters, up from 12.7.

Static-HV

Mid Damage decreased to 24, down from 25.

Max Damage Range decreased to 13.97 meters, down from 16.0.

Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 25.4 meters, down from 30.48.

Mid Damage Range decreased to 35.56 meters, down from 40.64.

Headshot Modifier decreased to 1.2x, down from 1.4x.

Leg and Foot Modifiers decreased to .95x, down from 1x.

Striker

Max Damage Range increased to 14.48 meters, up from 12.7.

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 26.67 meters, up from 24.13.

Lachmann Shroud (MWII)

JAK Decimator Conversion Kit Max Damage Range increased to 13.46 meters, up from 12.44.



Light Machine Guns

Weapon Adjustments

Pulemyot 762

Neck Modifier increased to 1.2x, up from 1.1x.

Lower Torso and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

Decreased sprint to fire time to 262ms, down from 285ms .

Decreased aim down sight time to 420ms, down from 450ms.

Increased rate of fire to 545rpm, up from 492rpm.

RPK (MWII)

JAK Cataclysm Conversion Kit Increased incoming flinch to 0.68n, up from 0.17n. Increased hipfire spread minimum to 10deg/s, up from 3.6deg/s. Increased hipfire spread maximum to 14deg/s, up from 9deg/s. Increased recoil gun kick to 38.60deg/s, up from 23.16deg/s. Increased horizontal recoil to 23.29deg/s, up from 18.63deg/s. Increased vertical recoil to 94.08deg/s, up from 56.45deg/s.



Marksman Rifles

Weapon Adjustments

DM56

Max Damage Range increased to 43.18 meters, up from 36.83.

MCW 6.8

Increased rate of fire to 353rpm, up from 316rpm.

Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.2x, up from 1x.

Handguns

Weapon Adjustments

P890 (MWII)

Akimbo P890 Rear Grip Decrease hipfire spread by 20%. Decrease damage range penalty by 20%.



.50 GS (MWII)

Akimbo .50 GS Rear Grip Decreased hipfire spread by 10%. Decreased damage penalty by 10%.



X12 (MWII)

Akimbo X12 Rear Grip Removed hipfire spread penalty. Removed damage range penalty.



Basilisk (MWII)

Akimbo Basilisk Rear Grip Decreased hipfire spread by 10%. Decreased damage penalty by 10%.



FTAC Siege (MWII)

Akimbo FTAC Siege Rear Grip Decreased hipfire spread by 20%. Decreased damage range penalty by 20%.



GS Magna (MWII)

GS Magna Akimbo Rear Grip Decreased hipfire spread by 10%. Decreased damage penalty by 10%.



9mm Daemon (MWII)

Akimbo 9mm Daemon Rear Grip Decreased hipfire spread by 10%. Decreased damage penalty by 10%.



X13 Auto (MWII)

Akimbo X13 Rear Grip Decreased hipfire spread by 40%. Decreased damage range penalty by 20%.



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue with Trophy Systems causing Bunker Buster to become unusable for the duration of a match.

Fixed an issue allowing players to fall from higher than intended without taking damage.

Fixed an issue preventing the Most Wanted progress indicator from being reduced when opening crates.

Fixed an issue preventing Ammo Depots from appearing on the map.

Fixed an issue causing certain shotgun ammunition attachments to use AR/LMG ammo instead of shotgun ammo.

Fixed a rare issue that would cause the Runaway Train public event to happen when the train was too far for players to reach.