Wasteland 3 Release Date Revealed in New X019 Trailer

Today during X019, developer inXile Entertainment and publisher Xbox Game Studios announced that Wasteland 3 will release on May 19, 2020 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. To accompany the release date announcement, Microsoft also revealed a brand-new trailer of post-apocalyptic, party-based role-playing game and also spilled some new information about the long-awaited third entry in the cult-classic series.

A sequel to the critically-acclaimed Wasteland 2, Wasteland 3 was first announced back in 2016, and was actually crowdfunded on Fig, which was new at the time. At one point the game was poised to hit Q4 this year, but when Microsoft acquired the developer the same year, the staff beefed up and decided to put to use these new resources. As a result, the game was delayed to 2020. That said, because the game was already announced for PS4 before the studio acquisition, Microsoft is honoring this and will release the game on PS4 in addition to Xbox One and PC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the game itself, it’s set in the freezing wastelands of a post-apocalyptic Colorado. In it, players will take control of the last surviving member of Team November, a Ranger Squad. If you’re not familiar with the series, it’s an old school-style RPG and features squad-building, choice making, and turn-based combat. Below, you can read more about it, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: