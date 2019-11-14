Wasteland 3 Release Date Revealed in New X019 Trailer

Today during X019, developer inXile Entertainment and publisher Xbox Game Studios announced that Wasteland 3 will release on May 19, 2020 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. To accompany the release date announcement, Microsoft also revealed a brand-new trailer of post-apocalyptic, party-based role-playing game and also spilled some new information about the long-awaited third entry in the cult-classic series.
A sequel to the critically-acclaimed Wasteland 2, Wasteland 3 was first announced back in 2016, and was actually crowdfunded on Fig, which was new at the time. At one point the game was poised to hit Q4 this year, but when Microsoft acquired the developer the same year, the staff beefed up and decided to put to use these new resources. As a result, the game was delayed to 2020. That said, because the game was already announced for PS4 before the studio acquisition, Microsoft is honoring this and will release the game on PS4 in addition to Xbox One and PC.
As for the game itself, it’s set in the freezing wastelands of a post-apocalyptic Colorado. In it, players will take control of the last surviving member of Team November, a Ranger Squad. If you’re not familiar with the series, it’s an old school-style RPG and features squad-building, choice making, and turn-based combat. Below, you can read more about it, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:
- A party-based role-playing game, with a renewed focus on our trademark complex story reactivity and strategic combat.
- By including a player vehicle, environmental dangers, and a revamped, more fluid action system, we are evolving on Wasteland 2’s deep tactical turn-based combat and unique encounter design.
- Play by yourself or with a friend in story-driven synchronous or asynchronous multiplayer. Choices open up (or close off) mission opportunities, areas to explore, story arcs, and lots of other content.
- Your Ranger Base is a core part of the experience. As you help the local people and establish a reputation in Colorado, quests and narrative will force you to make decisions on how to lead.
- The game will be set in the savage lands of frozen Colorado, where survival is difficult and a happy outcome is never guaranteed. Players will face difficult moral choices and make sacrifices that will change the game world.
- Wasteland 3 will feature a deep and engaging story utilizing a newly-revamped dialog tree system from the celebrated writers of Torment: Tides of Numenera.