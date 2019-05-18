Rumor: Watch Dogs 3 Will Be Revealed This Month, Releasing in November

Back in February, multiple reports surfaced claiming that Watch Dogs 3 is releasing this year on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and that it is set in London, England. And this lines up with what I’ve heard about the game myself. Fast-forward a couple of months, and now a newly discovered rumor is claiming a more precise release of this November. I’ve heard a Fall 2019 release, so this also seems to line up. Additionally, there’s now word the game will be revealed this month ahead of E3, which I haven’t heard anything about. More specifically, the latest leak suggests a teaser will be revealed this month, about two weeks ahead of E3, where a full reveal — featuring gameplay — will be on display.

The rumor — which is actually a couple of months old, but is now making the rounds — also claims the game will be set in London, which has been echoed by multiple reports in the past. However, it won’t be modern London, but a London set slightly in the future with some cyberpunk themes.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. While it’s seemingly confirmed at this point Watch Dogs 3 is releasing this year, is set in London, and will be at E3, there’s been no supplementary reports suggesting the game will first be announced this month. I know I personally haven’t heard that, which isn’t to say it’s not true, but it’s not something I’d be willing to back like the other leaked details.

With Assassin’s Creed skipping this year, it looks like Watch Dogs 3 will be Ubisoft’s big Fall 2019 release. As you may know, the first game, which had unreal levels of hype, failed to live up to expectations, and while the sequel is considered a much better game, it certainly didn’t set the world on fire. In other words, it will be interesting to see if Ubisoft can finally nail it on its third attempt at the series.

