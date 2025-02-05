Watch Every WWE 2K25 Superstar Entrance Revealed So Far

Play video

WWE 2K25 will offer one of the biggest rosters to date, and while 2K has revealed several Superstar entrances to get fans hyped for the newest entry in the franchise, we’ve now got 23 new entrances for you to watch, and you can check them all out in the video above. ComicBook had the chance to test out an early build of WWE 2K25, and during our preview 2K pulled the curtain back on 23 new Superstar entrances, including some of WWE’s biggest stars like Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley, as well as some big Superstar 2K debuts like Kelani Jordan and Jacob Fatu. You can check out all of the entrances in the video above.

During our time with the game 2K had 23 Superstars from the roster available to play, including Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Naomi, Sol Ruca, Afa, Nia Jax, Natalya, Bubba Ray Dudley, D-Von Dudley, Kelani Jordan, Ethan Page, Lyra Valkyria, Jade Cargil, Seth Rollins, The Rock, Dominik Mysterio, LA Knight, Alundra Blayze, and Liv Morgan.

While many of these Superstars have appeared in previous games, this is the 2K franchise debut for several on the playable roster, including Kelani Jordan, Jacob Fatu, Sol Ruca, and Ethan Page. While it can be difficult sometimes to get the character model and entrance just right on the first try, 2K really knocked it out of the park with these four debuts.

Sol’s entrance is especially great, and with Kelani and Jacob, 2K really leaned into the details with the animations, creating a pretty close representation of what fans see on NXT and SmackDown every week. Also the likenesses for all four are stellar, so while we don’t know who else from NXT made the roster this year (aside from Lola Vice), this initial group sets a high bar for those potential debuts.

Other Superstars got welcome upgrades to their entrances from last year, especially Morgan. Morgan’s new entrance feels livelier and more fluid in its animation, and the accuracy of her likeness and current gear is also far better this time around. As for Jey, 2K went the extra mile to make it feel as grand as it normally does on TV, doing its best to get you on your feet to say…Yeet!

The Standard Edition of WWE 2K25 will offer Dual-Gen entitlement and will be available for $69.99 on both Gen 9 consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) and Gen 8 consoles (PS4, Xbox One consoles) and PC.

Those who pre-order the game (for all editions) will receive the Wyatt Sicks Pack, which features five playable Superstars, including Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players will also receive Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross mask cosmetic items for The Island. Players who pre-order the Standard Edition (digital) will also receive the WWE 2K24 Cross-Gen base game (digital).

WWE 2K25 will release on March 14th, while the Bloodline Edition and Deadman Edition will release a week early on March 7th.

Are you excited for WWE 2K25?