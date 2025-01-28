WWE 2K25 Reveals Bloodline Edition Details, New Game Mode, and More

WWE Raw rolled out the red carpet for WWE 2K25 last night, revealing that the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns would be gracing the cover to this year’s game. Fans also got the first full trailer for the game, but now 2K has revealed all the big details for WWE 2K25, including everything featured in the special Bloodline Edition, a brand-new game mode called The Island, the Bloodline Dynasty showcase mode, and more, and we’re breaking down the big additions to the series right here.

This year’s 2K Showcase will fittingly be themed around The Bloodline’s Dynasty and will retell the Bloodline saga and celebrate the legacy of the Anoa’i wrestling family. Fans will also be able to play new match-types, including underground matches, Bloodline Rules matches, and intergender matches, and Chain Wrestling is also making a return.

“I am personally and professionally excited that the Original and Only Tribal Chief and the extended Anoa’i family are the focus of WWE 2K25,” said Roman Reigns. “We’ve been building toward this moment for generations and I challenge players everywhere to show me and my Wiseman, Paul Heyman, what they’ve got, and prove they’re worthy of the attention of their Tribal Chief.”

You’ll also be able to brawl in new environments like the WWE Archives and NXT Parking Lot, and each player can control their own camera during the match as well, and you can get a rundown of the new features for this year’s game below.

2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty: The all-new 2K Showcase, hosted by “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman, celebrates one of the most iconic wrestling family dynasties – The Bloodline and the extended Anoa’i family. Featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock, Yokozuna, Jacob Fatu, and more, players can relive historic showdowns or flip the script and change the outcome of select match-ups. Dream matches between members of The Bloodline and WWE Superstars and Legends offer a “what if?’ fantasy element to settle fan debates and start fresh feuds, in addition to some surprises in store.

The Island: An interactive world made up of a series of areas built around different WWE themes, The Island offers players the opportunity to explore and challenge other players, while vying to earn a WWE contract by impressing “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns. By completing quests, taking on challenges, competing in live events, earning unlockables, and upgrading and customizing MySUPERSTARS through multiple storyline chapters, The Island allows players to step outside the ropes and “Rule Beyond the Ring.” Available only on PS5® and Xbox Series X|S.

A Roster for the Ages: WWE 2K25 brings an unparalleled lineup of current Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, plus Legends and WWE Hall of Famers. The stacked roster of over 300 playable characters, spanning multiple generations, features Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, Rey Mysterio, Bret “Hitman” Hart, Jacob Fatu, Rob Van Dam, Lita, LA Knight, Chyna, Batista, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and more.

Additional features include the return of Chain Wrestling, Bloodline Rules Match, Underground Match, and new barricade diving! More details on each new match type will be shared soon.

MyFACTION: The collectible, card-battle mode is back with updated features, new content, and more ways to play. Faction Wars now features new node types, and 50 new stages. World Tour replaces Proving Grounds, enabling players to travel to different locations in a non-linear approach, while additional match-type support for live events and online matches, and new community events offer enhanced replayability. New themed card packs and goals will continue to roll out regularly throughout the year with seasonal content refreshes.

MyRISE: Players guide their MySUPERSTAR from the women’s or men’s division in a singular, multi-gender MyRISE storyline where Bayley, Kevin Owens, and other Superstars infiltrate NXT in an attempt to take control of the entire WWE. Featuring new personality choices that lead to specific storylines, as well as brawl environments, unlockable arenas, characters, useable objects, and more, plus new ally storylines involving Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, and other WWE Superstars.

Universe: WWE 2K’s sandbox mode receives new upgrades to give players greater control over their Universe experience, including the long-awaited return of Promos! The new system includes multiple promo types and outcomes with new cutscenes and branching choices.

Creation Suite: The hallmark of the WWE 2K franchise, the best-in-class, most detailed and robust creation suite remains one of the driving forces behind players’ self-expression as they design their own custom Superstars, GMs, referees, arenas, entrances, move sets, championships, crowd signs, and more.

There will be three editions of WWE 2K25 to choose from, and you can find all of the details for each of them below.

The Standard Edition will offer Dual-Gen entitlement, available for $69.99 on both Gen 9 consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) and Gen 8 consoles (PS4, Xbox One consoles) and PC. Those who pre-order the game (for all editions)will receive the Wyatt Sicks Pack, which features five playable Superstars, including Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players will also receive Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross mask cosmetic items for The Island. Players who pre-order the Standard Edition (digital) will also receive the WWE 2K24 Cross-Gen base game (digital).

The Deadman Edition will be available for $99.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The Deadman Edition includes the Standard Edition and Wyatt Sicks Pack, plus the Deadman Edition Bonus Pack which includes Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker and Original Undertaker (‘90) Persona Cards and playable Superstars, a useable Urn object, Undertaker ‘95 Mask cosmetic item for The Island on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only, and Brother Love Manager, plus a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC character packs and 15,000 VC. The Deadman Edition will also be available from March 7th, 2025 – seven days ahead of Standard Edition. Players who pre-order Deadman Edition will also receive the WWE 2K24 Cross-Gen base game (digital).

The Bloodline Edition will be available for $129.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. In addition to the Standard Edition and all bonus content included in the Deadman Edition, The Bloodline Edition includes the Ringside Pass (Season Pass plus Superstar Mega-Boost), The Rock Nation of Domination Pack, which features a Rock Nation of Domination Persona card and playable Superstar, and will only be available as part of The Bloodline Edition, plus The Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack, which features Mattel Elite Series 114 Jey Uso and Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Roman Reigns Persona cards and playable Superstars. For Xbox Series X|S and PS5 only, this pack includes a Family Above All Hoodie, OTC Shirt, Yeet tank Top and Yeet Sunglasses cosmetic items for The Island, while for Steam only, it includes an additional 32,500 VC. Also included is the WrestleMania 41 Pack which features the WrestleMania 41 Arena, two WrestleMania 41 Main Event Superstars Persona cards and playable Superstars, and a new Superstar Persona Card (TBA), which will all be available Summer 2025. The Bloodline Edition will be available from March 7th, 2025 – seven days ahead of Standard Edition. Players who pre-order The Bloodline Edition will also receive the WWE 2K24 Cross-Gen base game (digital).

WWE 2K25 will release on March 14th, while the Bloodline Edition and Deadman Edition will release a week early on March 7th.

