Watch – Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Episode 3 Trailer

As the prequel to the acclaimed Life is Strange, Before the Storm, comes to a close, there’s still one more episode to enjoy as it destroys your soul completely. As fans prepare to say goodbye to Chloe Price and Rachel Amber as we know them, Square Enix has released the official episode three trailer, as well as a solid release date for the final chapter.

“Hell is Empty” is the third and final installment, so hopefully you have those tissues ready, because if this is anything like the original game – the ending will definitely produce feels of epic proportions:

Episode 3 drops December 20th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

In other news, the original voice actress for Chloe Price, Ashly Burch, returns to reprise her role as the rebellious teen one last time for a super special bonus episode. It will be the last time Max Caufield and Chloe Price will be together … so again … bring those tissues.

Before the Storm: Episode 3 releasing December 20 on Xbox One, PS4 and PC (Steam). Get Before the Storm: https://t.co/XSWfGRlQJx pic.twitter.com/37THBEVDVq — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) December 6, 2017

For more about Life is Stranger: Before the Storm:

Life is Strange: Before the Storm is a new three part; standalone adventure set three years before the first game in the BAFTA award-winning franchise. You play as sixteen-year old Chloe Price who forms an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber, a beautiful and popular girl destined for success.

When Rachel learns a secret about her family that threatens to destroy her world, it is her newfound friendship with Chloe that gives her the strength to carry on. No longer alone the girls must confront each other’s demons and together, find a way to overcome them.

