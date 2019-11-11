Wattam Release Date Finally Revealed

Today, developer Funomena and publisher Annapurna Interactive announced that Wattam will launch via the PS4 and PC on December 17 at the price point of $20. To accompany this news, the pair also revealed a brand-new trailer of the game and are now taking pre-orders, which include a 15 percent discount on the game. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of a retail release, so if you want to cop this one, you will need to do it digitally on the PlayStation Store or the Epic Games Store if you’re on PC. The game is not going to be available at Steam, at least not at launch.

As you may know, Wattam was announced all the way back in 2014. In other words, it’s been a long time coming. That said, the time to play the quirky experience from the creator of cult-hit Katamari Damacy is almost here.

“From the creator behind Noby Noby Boy and Katamari Damacy comes Wattam. Long ago, a huge explosion blasted the world of Wattam across the galaxy,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Help the Mayor build stacks and chains with characters like Sushi, Flower, Cloud, and Poop to create joyful, colorful explosions that will guide the diaspora of Wattam back home.”

At the moment, there’s no word of any additional ports, meaning we don’t know if there’s any plans to bring the game to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Google Stadia or other gaming platforms. Below, you can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: