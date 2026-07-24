“Way Too Unstable for an All-Digital Future” PlayStation Fans React to Several Hour PSN Outage

Since around 7 AM ET on July 24th, the PlayStation Network has been in the midst of a global outage. After showing server status as “up and running” for the first hour or so, the PlayStation Support page now confirms that its services are experiencing issues. And those issues are making it impossible for players to access their digital games. Though it’s not yet even close to the lengthy outage in early 2025, PlayStation gamers are understandably frustrated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tensions between gamers and PlayStation are still high following the company’s announcement that it’s ditching physical discs in 2028. Naturally, that issue has resurfaced as gamers are faced with the stark reality of digital-only gaming. When the networks are down, so are games. Pretty much all of the games, single-player or not, need to access the PlayStation Network to verify their licenses. And that means PSN outages like this render PlayStation consoles effectively useless, unless you’ve got physical games that can play offline.

PlayStation Fans Wax Nostalgic for PS3-Era & Physical Games in Response to Latest Multi-Hour PSN Outage

Courtesy of PlayStation

So far, PlayStation hasn’t cited a specific reason for the outage. Outside of updating the status page, the company hasn’t issued any official statements. Naturally, that means frustrated fans are taking to social media to make their feelings known. Much of the outrage centers on the digital-only future, where problems like this will likely be all the more common. As one player puts it, “PSN is way too unstable for an all-digital future.”

But nostalgia for a time before you didn’t need an online connection to play physical games isn’t the only way fans are responding. Those who’ve been around long enough to remember the great PSN outage of 2011 are thinking back on the experience. “Remember when PSN was down for 24 days?” says one Redditor, looking back on the record-breaking outage of 2011. This outage, which was the result of a cyberattack, took the servers down for 24 days.

Comment

byu/BrianIsGucci from discussion

inPS5

However, though the outage was lengthy, it was less impactful than more recent issues with PSN. In 2011, most single-player games on the PS3 could still be played without an online connection. After all, physical games were still largely the norm back then, and online connections were primarily used for accessing multiplayer servers. That’s probably why many gamers look back on the 2011 outage with a tinge of humor, not horror. Now, however? Fans aren’t excited about the future.

“I can only imagine an outage of this sorts in the future where you won’t be able to play even [single-player] games with no connection and your ps6 will be literally a brick for all this time,” says one gamer. With PS6 likely going fully digital in the wake of a disc-free pivot, accessing digital games will likely be the only option. And that means that PSN disruptions like these could indeed temporarily brick consoles, unless big changes make it easier to play digital games without an online connection.

Comment

byu/P_Jiggy from discussion

inplaystation

In addition to raging against an all-digital future, many fans are eagerly awaiting some kind of apology gift from Sony. In 2011, they doled out a free game to everyone impacted. In 2025, PlayStation members received a free 5-day extension for their PS Plus subscriptions in compensation for the 24-hour outage. So far, it looks like this outage will be much shorter-lived, as some gamers already report intermittently being able to connect again. But that won’t stop PlayStation owners from hoping to get something out of their forced time touching grass.

Are you experiencing issues with the PlayStation network today? Were you around for the old 2011 downtime? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!