PlayStation Network Outage Gives Gamers Another Reason to Rage Against the Digital-Only Future

Update: As of 10:30 AM ET on July 24th, the PlayStation Support website now confirms that “all services are experiencing issues.” Original article follows below.

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This morning, many PlayStation owners have been struggling to connect to the PSN servers. There appears to be another global outage, which brings back memories of the record-long downtime from early 2025. Hopefully, this latest PSN outage won’t linger for quite as long. But the timing isn’t great news for PlayStation, which is still facing significant backlash for its disc-free future. As fans rush to social media to confirm that the connection issues aren’t unique to them, they’re also taking the opportunity to rage against a digital-only future once again.

Users began flocking to social media around 7 AM ET on July 24th to check in about a PSN outage. As often happens, many gamers initially feared it was their console or WiFi connection causing the problem. But as more reports come in, it’s pretty clear that the PlayStation Network is indeed down this morning. It’s hard not to immediately have flashbacks to the lengthy downtime from early 2025, when PSN was down for over 24 hours. Yet many fans are focused on another, more recent issue with PlayStation – it’s digial-only future.

PlayStation Owners Greet Latest PSN Outage with More Disc-Free Backlash: “That’s the Digital Only Future For You”

Courtesy of PlayStation

Thus far, Sony has not publicly acknowledged the outage. However, many players on social media report that the PSN appears to be down. Indeed, the official PlayStation Service Status page claims that “all services are up and running.” However, sites like DownDetector confirm widespread reports of an outage. So if you can’t connect to PSN right now, it’s definitely not just you.

This latest outage puts Sony’s plans to move to a fully digital gaming landscape into sharp relief. Although PlayStation has returned to its regularly scheduled posting on social media, many gamers aren’t ready to move on from its disc-free announcement. This PSN outage has many ready to point out yet another reason why a digital-only future is bleak for gamers. As many players point out, even single-player digital games often require a PSN connection to run. That means that, with the network down, playing games on PS5 is essentially impossible.

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The r/PS5 subreddit post about the outage is packed with commentary on the digital-only future for games. After all, when games were fully available on discs or cartridges, we didn’t need to worry about an internet connection to play them. Now, PSN outages like this one and last year’s epic downtime essentially render entire game libraries unplayable. As one gamer puts it, “Doesn’t the all-digital future look bright, guys?”

With any luck, this outage will not linger for 24+ hours like last year’s incident. But as of now, PlayStation’s status page doesn’t acknowledge the outage, which means we don’t have any good insight into what’s causing it. That said, many PS5 owners report noticing the issue shortly after installing a recent update. So it could be that something in the update has led to issues with PSN connections.

Have you had any issues with PSN this morning? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!