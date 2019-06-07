WB Games Montreal’s New DC Comics Game Unlikely To Be Revealed At E3

Today, WB Games Montreal seemingly confirmed it won’t be at E3 this year, and thus it won’t be revealing either one of its two new, unannounced DC Comics games. The news comes way of WB Games Montreal Game Director Geoff Ellenor, who confirmed he won’t be at the show this year, which suggests the studio as a whole and it’s new games won’t be there either. There’s a possibility that someone else from the team will be present or the game will be there by itself in trailer form, but this seems unlikely.

Waiting for #GodzillaMovie to start. In Montreal. Which for concerned parties is in a theater. NOT an airplane. In case you needed to know in some way. 😎 — Geoff Ellenor 🕹 (@gellenor) June 6, 2019

For those that don’t know: WB Games Montreal is the developer best known for 2013’s Batman: Arkham Origins and 2015’s Batman: Akrham Knights‘ story DLC, Batgirl: A Matter of Family. We haven’t seen a proper game from them since 2014, when it released Lego Legends Chima Online, and haven’t seen them at all since the aforementioned 2015 story DLC. It’s been roughly four years, and it looks like it’s going to be even longer.

We know the developer has two DC Comics games in the work, but that’s all we know. Nothing official has been divulged on either project.

As you would expect, some fans were crushed by the news of its apparent E3 absence:

I’m guessing you won’t be presenting your game till next year then.😭😭😭 — Daniel Koster (@DanielKoster4) June 6, 2019

If indeed WBGM is not going to visit E3 for # Arkham2019 announcement Then I forget about their “new” project forever. I’ve had enough, it’s unbearable. Irritation on maximum extent! I’ve never been so disappointed in my life. rest in peace #Arkham2019 pic.twitter.com/yGo6MysYQ8 — Ryan (@Ryan51699043) June 7, 2019