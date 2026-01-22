Mass Effect Fans Just Got Thier First Good News Since Dragon Age: The Veilguard

It’s been a hard time to be a fan of BioWare, considering the studio hasn’t put out a good game since 2014. Since then, it released a generational flop in the form of Anthem, stained the great name of Mass Effect with the release of Mass Effect: Andromeda, and seemingly killed the Dragon Age series with its most recent release, Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Many have given up on the studio at this point, but some haven’t. Some remain hopeful that the studio can get back to its best. Those in the latter camp just got a good update about the EA studio.

According to Marah Darrah — a former lead at BioWare — the RPG studio has transitioned to a “one-project studio.” This means it will only be developing a single game at a time going forward. To this end, the only game it is actively working on is the next Mass Effect. In the interview where Darrah revealed this, he noted this is “probably for the best,” highlighting how in the past the studio has struggled with multi-game development.

Why This Is Good News for Mass Effect Fans

Other than the fact that BioWare has struggled in the multi-game development model in the past, this is good news for Mass Effect fans, as it means getting the BioWare RPG quicker. If the sci-fi RPG is the sole focus of the studio, this means it will release quicker if this weren’t the case. That said, we still don’t expect to see the game for a few years given that the studio only put out Dragon Age: The Veilguard at the end of 2024.

Why This Could Be Bad News

Being a one-game studio means more pressure is riding on every single release, and it’s easier to shut down a studio that hasn’t started its next game compared to a studio where you have ongoing projects with sunk costs. To this end, if the next Mass Effect game comes out and is no good, the fact that BioWare won’t have another pan on the stove means it could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back with EA.

All of that said, it is important to note that while Darrah is no doubt connected to BioWare, this is still unofficial information, and thus, everything above should be taken with a grain of salt.