WB Montreal Director Hints At Game Developers Conference Appearance, But Will They Bring Their New Game?

Usually, the Game Developers Conference is a pretty big event. While it’s not entirely a showcase for new games like E3 and PAX East are, there are some great panels that come from the event, as well as good networking parties. But there’s also some behind-the-scenes stuff, and WB Montreal may have just dropped a pretty big hint that it’s headed to the event in San Francisco next month.

The developer, who previously worked on Batman: Arkham Origins and may be working on a new tale featuring the Caped Crusader, recently dropped a pretty big hint of its presence at the show. Game director Geoff Ellenor recently asked about plans at the event, based on this Reddit thread.

He simply asks, “Anybody have a good party list for #GDC2019? Asking for a friend.” Of course, speculation can run pretty wild with such a statement. For all we know, he could very well be just asking for a friend.

But WB Games has been rather quiet lately, with its only announced projects for 2019 being The Lego Movie 2 Videogame, which is arriving this month; and Mortal Kombat 11, which releases on April 23. Outside of that, its year is wide open.

And there’s another thing to consider. When Batman: Arkham Knight was first announced years ago, it was initially shown to the press and other attendees behind-closed doors…at the Game Developers Conference. And WB Games has had fairly big presence at the event each year, debuting games such as Lego Jurassic World and Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

So…what if WB Montreal’s secret project makes its debut at the show? That’s not to say it’ll necessarily be Batman related, as Rocksteady Studios is reportedly working on a Dark Knight game as well. But we would get a better idea of what the studio has been working on since it finished up work on Origins; and considering the quality that it delivered (and still does, now that it’s backward compatible on Xbox One), we’re eager to see what the studio has in mind.

Again, it’s merely speculation. This isn’t any kind of confirmation the studio or even Ellenor will be at the event. But we can dream, can’t we?

We’ll keep you informed if we hear anything official; but the sooner we learn about what WB Montreal is up to, the better.

You can check out Batman: Arkham Origins now for Xbox One, as well as Wii U. PlayStation 3 and PC.

What do you think WB Montreal is working on? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!