Wendy’s Trolls ‘Fortnite’ Hard Over Durrr Burger, Declares #TeamPizza

The popular food chain Wendy’s is known for their savage tweets and hilarious clapbacks but it looks like the reigning social media champ is at it once more, this time with Fortnite in sight.

“1 wall, 2 entrees, the Food Fight has begun,” boasted the studio in an update earlier this month. “Build your base, wait for the barrier to drop, and battle it out in this new Limited Time Mode. Claim your preferred team on our social channels. #TeamBurger #TeamPizza”

One would think that Wendy’s primarily being a burger joint that they’d be firmly rooted in #TeamBurger. You’d be wrong. According to the food chain’s Twitter, the war isn’t against pizza, it’s against frozen meat. This of course goes along with their saying “Always fresh, never frozen” but the ‘beef’ got hilariously real:

We never joined #TeamBurger because Durrr Burger is full of freezers and we don’t clown around with the frozen beef. So now we’ll officially declare #TeamPizza and start the real fight, the war on frozen beef. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) November 29, 2018

They’re willing to back up this claim too, as evident in their actual stream for the game because this is 2018 and anything is possible:

Going live at 2 pm EST. Dropping in Greasy and doing something about these freezers. Show some love in the chat. //t.co/sQfjVH1iaa pic.twitter.com/oY5TkVkpeO — Wendy’s (@Wendys) November 29, 2018

The streams regarding Wendy’s and their #TeamPizza mantra has been going on for about a week now. They even completely demolished the burger side of the Limited Time Mode, and ‘saucily’ hurled a tomato at the Durrr Burger restaurant.

Naturally this is a brilliant campaign for Fortnite and Epic Games – being the smart studio they are – will likely cash in on this in the future. Perhaps even official Wendy’s skins in the Item Shop? The sky is definitely the limit and that wouldn’t be the weirdest thing to happen to the battle royale game.

As for how the mode itself actually works:

An impassable barrier will be spawned along the center of the map for the first several minutes.

Each team will have an under-construction restaurant near the center of the map. Inside is a giant mascot head representing that team.

If the mascot head is destroyed, that team loses the match.

Teams should use the time that the barrier is up to construct a defensive fortress around their restaurant.

As soon as the barrier lowers… fight to take out the enemy mascot before they destroy yours!

Special red Supply Drops spawn at the start of the match. These hold a handful of weapons, ammo, consumables, traps and a few hundred metal building materials.

Players will respawn after 7 seconds when eliminated, keeping their inventory.

Eliminated players spawn a percentage of their ammo upon elimination, as well as 30/30/60 wood/stone/metal materials.

100% extra resources are gained from gathering.

Building resources found on the ground increased from 20 to 50 per instance.

No explosive weapons or items are in this mode.

As with all Limited Time Modes, this latest venture to break up that Battle Royale monotony a little bit will only be available for a limited time! As for the game itself, Fortnite’s latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices.

