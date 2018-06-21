Westworld Animated Trailer Revealed

Starting tomorrow, the Westworld mobile game will be available, allowing players to interact with the world from the hit HBO series. And to get you in the mood for its release, we’ve gotten our hands on a new animated trailer that gives you an idea of what the game is all about.

It can be seen above, and it’s a bit brief but shows some interesting gameplay details. You’ll see some familiar characters making the rounds through Westworld, ending up dead at some point only to be rejuvenated in a lab. However, as you can see, the results can be quite unpredictable, particularly for Maeve, who ends up dead at some point but then comes back, with different weapons in hand.

Here are some details about the game, which will be available for both iOS and Android on a free-to-play setup:

Westworld, the innovative mobile simulation game based upon HBO’s most-watched new original series, on the App Store and Google Play. Produced by WB Games San Francisco in collaboration with Kilter Films, creators of the Westworld series, the game is developed by Behaviour Interactive and invites players into the alluring Westworld universe to take on the role of a newly hired Delos employee granted access to the Delos Park Training Simulation (DPTS).

The Westworld game narrative was written by series writers and features notable characters – including Bernard, Delores, Maeve and more – to immerse players in the themes that have attracted millions of fans. Players control all aspects of Westworld park operations including manufacturing, managing and upgrading AI-based Hosts and satisfying a wide range of Guest desires. The game’s content includes both the first season of the series and additional content from season two that comes online after it appears in the show to avoid potential spoilers.

The game will launch with a number of events from season one to get players oriented, with a “unique animation style and favorite characters” along with “highlighting key story points.”

We’ll link this piece to the game once it goes live in its respective stores. It is free-to-play so it certainly doesn’t hurt to give it a try.

You can watch the second season of Westworld Sundays on HBO.