Pokemon Go’s Growing Up Event Highlights Major Egg Issue

The Growing Up event in Pokemon Go runs from May 2nd to May 7th, highlighting several “baby” Pokemon alongside the game’s biggest glow-up, Magikarp. While plenty of wild encounters let players Shiny hunt Pokemon from Magikarp to Wimpod and beyond, eggs play a pretty key role in the event, as well. A few less common Pokemon are popping up in eggs, giving players a great chance to hatch rarer creatures… but only if they have space in their bag for more eggs. Once again, players are asking for a major quality of life update thanks to this limited-time event.

One of the biggest player requests to make Pokemon Go better over the years has been a way to delete your eggs. Currently, eggs stay in your bag until they’re hatched using the combination of a spare incubator and some serious mileage. This means that events like Growing Up can catch players off guard, leaving them unable to easily make space to collect the special, time-limited eggs that feature as part of the event.

Redditors frequently make posts like the one above, asking for the ability to delete eggs in the game, especially during the leadup to special events like this one. For now, though, there’s no way to delete eggs in Pokemon Go, and you’ll have to hatch the ones you’ve got before you can make space for the new ones popping up during the Growing Up event this weekend.

In particular, players would love a shot at Mime Jr. in a 5km egg, since this Pokemon is usually region-locked to Europe. Special events like Growing Up are one of the only opportunities for players to get their hands on rare Pokemon like Mime Jr., which makes it all the more frustrating when you realize there’s no space for more eggs in your bag. Still, for those who are able and willing to load up some incubators and make space, the event is an exciting opportunity to get ahold of Mine Jr. along with Toxel if you missed it the first time around.

How to Get Eggs During the Growing Up Event

For those who tend to ignore eggs most of the time, in part due to that always-full inventory, it can be hard to remember how to get ahold of the different types you’ll need for events like this one. As a refresher, to get most kinds of eggs in Pokemon Go, you’ll need to head to your local Pokestop or Gym and spin the photo disc. If you have space in your bag, there’s a chance you’ll get a 2km, 5km, or 10km egg each time you spin a stop or gym photo disc.

Players are once again asking for a way to delete eggs

As for 7km and 12km eggs, those are a bit trickier. Thankfully, those don’t really feature heavily this time around, but as a reminder, 7km eggs come from gifts and 12km eggs are rewards for beating Team GO Rocket leaders. But for Growing Up, you’ll want to focus on 2km, 5km, and 10km eggs to get the special event-featured Pokemon. Here are the different Pokemon that will be hatching from eggs during the Growing Up event.

2 KM Eggs

Happiny

Riolu

Wimpod

5 KM Eggs

Mime Jr. (usually region locked to Europe)

10 KM Eggs

Toxel

All of these Pokemon currently have Shiny forms in Pokemon Go, so you have a chance to hatch one that’s extra special. Toxel, at least, will remain in the 10km egg pool once the event ends, so players should keep their fingers crossed to use that limited egg space for 5km eggs to snag Mime Jr.

For now, you’ll still need to make space for eggs the old-fashioned way – by putting them in incubators and walking the required distance while playing or using Adventure Sync. Hopefully one day, we’ll get more ways to remove eggs from our Pokemon Go inventory, but for now, happy walking and best of luck hatching that Shiny Mime Jr. this weekend!