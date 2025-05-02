Elden Ring Nightreign Trailer Shows What the Final Class Can Do

Elden Ring Nightreign has finally shown off the last remaining class for the game, giving fans a look at what is the Executor. FromSoftware has been quiet about this class, and after the teaser for the Revenant, fans have been dying to get a look at what this character can do. FromSoftware gave in to these demands, showing off the Executor class during the Elden Ring Nigthreign overview trailer. While not much was revealed, fans caught a glimpse of how this class will fight in the multiplayer Elden Ring spin-off sequel. Those who played Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice may be in for a treat with the Executor.

The Executor appears at the 6:45-minute mark of the Elden Ring Nightreign overview trailer. From what we see, the Executor class parries two strikes from a foe, staggering it, and then launching a powerful counterattack. This seems to draw a lot of inspiration from Sekiro’s parry-heavy combat and how it rewards the player for proper timing. As players get better at parrying in that FromSoftware game, they can deflect enemy attacks to avoid harm and set up for a killing blow.

We also see an effect on the Executor’s weapon that implies it is a Faith-based weapon. This may imply the Executor also gets access to Faith incantations and spells which would be an interesting juxtaposition with the otherwise dark appearance. Many assume FromSoftware meant “Executioner,” but the current spelling implies the Executor is carrying out someone’s final will, thus the strongwilled determination fueled by faith. It also ties into a resolute warrior standing their ground and parrying attacks rather than evading.

Elden Ring Nightreign launches on May 30th for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Players only have a short while longer before they can dive into this roguelike title.

Are you excited for Elden Ring Nightreign? What class will you play first? Let us know in the comments below!