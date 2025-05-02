5 Best Xbox Games to Buy During 2025’s “Golden Week” Sale

A new Xbox game sale has just arrived, giving many the chance to save on hundreds of titles from new releases like Metaphor: ReFantazio to older classics. The Golden Week sale in the Xbox Store features over 250 discounted games to choose from, with a specific focus on JRPGs. The name of the sale pays homage to the Japanese Golden Week holiday, a period of vacation and travel. For Xbox gamers, it also means a time to save up to 90% on popular JRPG titles. There are a ton of great deals to choose from, so let’s highlight some of the best Xbox Golden Week discounts!

The Golden Week sale on Xbox is live now and will run until May 5th. So, gamers have just a few days to get their hands on these exciting game discounts!

Kingdom Hearts 3

Sora, Donald, and Goofy in Kingdom Hearts 3

For those who haven’t yet played Kingdom Hearts 3, I’ve got great news. The most recent entry in the Kingdom Hearts franchise is on sale for 60% off on Xbox. The markdown brings the price from the usual $60 price tag down to $23.99. Several other games from the franchise are included in the sale as well, for anyone who wants to catch up or replay the games on Xbox.

ONE PIECE World Seeker Deluxe Edition

One Piece World Seeker sceenshot

One Piece fans won’t want to miss this discount on the anime-inspired action adventure game. Although it has a relatively low Metacritic score, One Piece World Seeker has a solid Mostly Positive rating on Steam. Fans love the enjoyable gameplay loop and open-world exploration elements. This one has a massive 90% discount, bringing it from $89.99 down to just $8.99 until the end of the Golden Week Xbox sale.

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Tidas and Yuna in Final fantasy x

There’s a long list of Final Fantasy games on sale during the Xbox Golden Week sale, including the original game up through some of the more recent live service titles. So, fans of the franchise will definitely want to check out the full list. However, my vote goes for Final Fantasy X/X-2 because of how iconic they are. The HD remaster bundle is 60% off in the Xbox Store, bringing the price from $50 down to just $19.99. And trust me, it’s worth it.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

A screenshot from Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite

If you’re more of a fighting game person, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite will be the pick for you. This iconic fighting game revisits the franchise vs. franchise action, updated for 2017. It has local and online multiplayer, and you can play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or PC. It’s got a solid 80% discount that marks it down from $40 to just $7.99 through the end of the Golden Week sale on May 5th. If you’d rather go for a more retro vibe, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 is also on sale.

Metaphor: ReFantazio

The protagonist of metaphor: Refantazio

This is the newest game on our list, which means it’s also available at the smallest discount. However, given that it’s a highly beloved by JRPG fans and has rarely been discounted, we can’t miss the opportunity to let you know that Metaphor: ReFantazio is on sale for 30% off, bringing that $70 pricetag down to $48.99 on Xbox.

The Golden Week sale on Xbox runs from April 29th to May 5th. Supported Xbox platforms vary by title, with many games supported on Xbox One and PC as well as the newer Xbox Series X|S.