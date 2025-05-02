Elden Ring Nightreign Lets You Cosplay As Everyone’s Favorite Dark Souls Character

With Elden Ring Nightreign’s release month officially here, Bandai Namco treated gamers to a deeper look at the game with a brand new overview trailer. Gamers got another look at the game’s 8 Nightarers, aka classes, along with some details about the gameplay and story. But one quick detail might go unnoticed if you looked away from the video for a few seconds. Newly revealed details about character customization in Elden Ring Nightreign show off cosmetics that let gamers dress up their characters, with some surprisingly familiar options.

The overview trailer revealed that there will be an in-game currency called Murk, which players can get during their missions. It will be used to purchase various in-game items from the shop, letting players change up their characters’ look. There will be various costumes on offer for each class, letting gamers mix up the different classes to suit their personal style. And for returning Dark Souls fans, some of the costumes are an extra-special surprise. Certain unlockable costumes will let players dress up their Nightfarer to look like certain Dark Souls characters.

This quick sneak peek doesn’t tell us much, but from the looks of it, gamers will at least be able to style their Nightfarer after iconic Dark Souls boss Solaire. This skilled warrior, who serves the role of both foe or friend depending on your playthrough, is shown in the trailer, suggesting that players will be able to don his costume through the available cosmetics purchased with Murk. Whether the costume will only be available to similar melee classes or for all Nightfarers remains to be seen.

Dark Souls Characters Feature in Elden Ring Nightreign In More Ways than We Knew

We already knew that players would face off against certain Dark Souls bosses in battle, but now it looks like we’ll be able to cosplay some iconic characters, too. In addition to Solaire, a few other familiar faces from Dark Souls briefly appear on screen as potential cosmetic options, as well. We get a quick look at Faraam, the God of War, and Leonhard, an NPC from Dark Souls 3, as well. These three may be the only costumes available, or it’s possible that even more options are waiting to be revealed at launch… or with a future update.

elden ring nightreign’s preview of the nameless king

These character cosmetics join with the revealed Dark Souls bosses that players will battle during their runs in Elden Ring Nightreign. So far, we’ve seen The Nameless King in the reveal trailer, along with The Duke’s Dear Freja from Dark Souls 2. Leaks suggest we’ll see the Gaping Dragon, as well, meaning it’s likely there are a good handful of Dark Souls bosses waiting in the wings for players who dive into Nightreign.

With the addition of these cosmetics, it’s clear that Elden Ring Nightreign will pay homage to the Dark Souls series as much as does Elden Ring itself. Soon, players will be able to see just how much Dark Souls content wound up in the game, as Elden Ring Nightreign releases later this month on May 30th. It will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC at launch.