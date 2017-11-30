‘What Remains Of Edith Finch’ Releasing New Vinyl Soundtrack And Physical Edition Copy

The indie title What Remains of Edith Finch was a surprise hit when it released earlier this year, with overwhelmingly positive feedback regarding its unique narrative and enthralling progression. Now thanks to iam8bit, the humbling tale will be seeing a limited time only physical release alongside a limited edition vinyl soundtrack.

So shiny! So mysterious! WHAT REMAINS OF EDITH FINCH PS4 physical edition – PreOrder Now @ https://t.co/dr652GpJg0 pic.twitter.com/XBzRnDWYeS — iam8bit (@iam8bit) November 30, 2017

Both the physical edition and vinyl set are available for pre-order and will be shipping out in early 2018. The game itself will run $29.99, while the vinyl soundtrack will cost $28 to pre-order.

The vinyl features stunning artwork with the tranquil colours often seen in-game. The art featured on the disc’s jacket was created by Giant Sparrow’s Holly Rothrock, while the disc itself has a unique wood-grain style to it. Beautifully appropriate for the charming title that is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

For more about the game:

“What Remains of Edith Finch is a collection of strange tales about a family in Washington state.

As Edith, you’ll explore the colossal Finch house, searching for stories as she explores her family history and tries to figure out why she’s the last one in her family left alive. Each story you find lets you experience the life of a new family member on the day of their death, with stories ranging from the distant past to the present day.

The gameplay and tone of the stories are as varied as the Finches themselves. The only constants are that each is played from a first-person perspective and that each story ends with that family member’s death. Ultimately, it’s a game about what it feels like to be humbled and astonished by the vast and unknowable world around us.”