What We Do In The Shadows Clue Board Game Arrives For The Final Season

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: What We Do IN The Shadows Clue )

The sixth and final season of the beloved FX series What We Do In The Shadows is coming up on October 21st, but you can continue to live on Staten Island with Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, Colin Robinson, and Guillermo for years to come thanks to this new edition of the Clue board game. In fact, you'll get to play as these characters along with The Guide in an attempt to find Lazlo's 100% Witch Skin Hat, which means that the winner of the game will also be the loser. Congratulations.

You'll search for clues through iconic locations from the show, like the Fancy Room and Attic, to find out who took it the hat (it's not Simon the Devious, that would be too easy), where they hid it, and what they used to conceal it. Needless to say, What We Do In The Shadows Clue would be ideal for your Halloween game nights. You can pick up a copy right now directly from The Op or here on Amazon priced at $44.99. It's in stock and shipping now. The game includes 6 suspect movers, 21 Rumor Cards, and 25 Intrigue Cards.

"We're incredibly excited to bring this new edition to life," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op Games. "Combining the strategic fun of Clue with the unique humor and charm of 'What We Do in the Shadows' creates an experience that both long-time fans and new players will love."

(Photo: What We Do In The Shadows Clue Movers )

What Is What We Do in the Shadows About?

What We Do in the Shadows follows the lives of three traditional vampires, Nandor, Laszlo, and Nadja; Colin Robinson, an energy vampire; and Guillermo, Nandor's familiar. The series revolves around the vampires clashing with the modern world, other supernatural beings, and/or each other, while in secret, Guillermo tries to balance his loyalty to Nandor with his dangerous family ancestry. It's based on the 2014 film from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi.

"The writing has always been strong," Mark Proksch, who plays Colin Robinson on the series, told ComicBook.com in a previous interview. "And I think [executive producer] Paul [Simms] said it at some point it's 60/40 or 70/30 [improvisation]. We always do what's on the written page and get that take or two done. And then we go off. For my character, because it has to seem so natural that I'm talking about these things, a lot of times they'll put in a starting sentence for me, a jumping-off point, and then I come up with the rest. And because it has to seem so natural, it's usually subjects that I know about. And so, I can go back into my useless information bank and tap into that. But yeah, the writing is so strong. I think for everyone else, it's the same thing. I was mentioning Natasha, I think she'll do a couple of brilliant takes, and then she'll go off on her own. I think that helps with the mockumentary style is to ... You can almost sense that someone is coming up with what they're saying so it feels real. But, again, the majority of what you see on the screen has been written."

The final season of What We Do in the Shadows premieres on FX on October 21st.