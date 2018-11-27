When Can I Play ‘Red Dead Redemption Online’ Beta

After weeks of teasing and small sneak peeks from the team over at Rockstar Games, the Early Access beta for Red Dead Online finally kicks off today and will continue to roll out from now until November 30th. After the beta wraps up, the online aspect of the western adventure will be available for all.

To make sure that servers aren’t overwhelmed given the amount of interest in what Red Dead Online has to offer, the studio is handling the release of beta access in a very particular way. Rockstar Games tells us:

Tuesday, November 27th: All Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition owners. Please note, players who purchased the physical Ultimate Edition must redeem the Ultimate Edition code in the packaging to be eligible.

Wednesday, November 28th: All players who played Red Dead Redemption 2 on October 26th according to our data.

Thursday, November 29th: All players who played Red Dead Redemption 2 between October 26th to October 29th according to our data.

Friday, November 30th: All players who own Red Dead Redemption 2.

The studio added, “We are aiming to deliver a stable and fun experience while collecting as much crucial information and feedback as possible to help us continually improve Red Dead Online. As with any Beta period, we plan to take the time necessary throughout to make Red Dead Online a complete, fun and fully-functional experience, which may take several weeks or months as we continually work to fix bugs, improve systems and implement player feedback into current or future plans.”

We covered earlier today how Red Dead Online was tackling the Battle Royale genre, but there’s much more available through this mode of plan. Not unlike how Grand Theft Auto V handled their online mode, Red Dead Online will offer races, ways to play with friends, unique hunting experiences, and so much more.

Rockstar added, “With the gameplay of Red Dead Redemption 2 as its foundation, Red Dead Online transforms the vast and deeply detailed landscapes, cities, towns, and habitats of Red Dead Redemption 2 into a new, living online world ready to be shared by multiple players. Create and customize your character, tailor your abilities to suit your play style, and head out into a new frontier full of things to experience.

“Explore this huge world solo or with friends. Form or join a posse to ride with up to seven players; gather around the fire at your camp; head out hunting or fishing; visit bustling towns; battle enemy gangs and attack their hideouts; hunt for treasure; take on missions and interact with familiar characters from across the five states; or fight against other outlaws in both spontaneous skirmishes and pitched set-piece battles; compete with other players or whole posses in open world challenges and much more.”

For those that have the Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition, it’s time to get started because this feature is available for you right now. As for the game itself, Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.