White Wolf Brings Vampire: The Masquerade to D&D 5e With New Expansion (Here’s How to Get It)

As Dungeons & Dragons fans no doubt know, the iconic fantasy TTRPG is currently in its Season of Horror. The long-awaited new sourcebook, Ravenloft: The Horrors Within, just made its debut along with a slate of tie-in products. But a season of horror wouldn’t be complete with just one big release, would it? Along with the new and revised subclasses, Dark Lords, and monsters in The Horrors Within, a new third-party supplement is bringing another exciting horror class option to D&D 5e. Kindred. As in, Kindred vampires from Vampire: The Masquerade.

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White Wolf has been teasing a big Vampire: The Masquerade reveal at Gen Con 2026. That project remains shrouded in mystery. But on June 18th, White Wolf and partner Ghostfire Gaming treated fans to another exciting surprise. The newly revealed Vampire: The Masquerade – Bound by Blood supplement for D&D 5e will deliver a full Kindred vampire class to the fantasy TTRPG. This is part of D&D Beyond‘s latest slate of Partnered Content, which brings third party materials directly into the online D&D platform. The Vampire: The Masquerade supplement is set to release in July, with pre-orders going live later this month.

Vampire: The Masquerade Is Coming to D&D Beyond With New Supplement

Courtesy of White Wolf, Ghostfire Gaming, and D&D Beyond

The new Vampire: The Masquerade supplement for D&D 5e comes from Ghostfire Gaming, the team behind several of the most beloved third-party D&D expansions. This includes the iconic cosmic horror adventure Dungeons of Drakkenheim. Now, in partnership with White Wolf, they’re bringing an official Vampire: the Masquerade class to D&D 5e. And frankly, I couldn’t be more excited.

Ravenloft: The Horrors Within brings a lot of great horror content to D&D 5e. But a real, playable vampire class or species isn’t among them. Instead, the supplement gives an updated take on the half-vampire Dhampirs. So, getting the option to explore the Vampire: the Masquerade take on a full vampire within the D&D 5e system is a pretty big deal.

Though it is a 3rd party supplement, the new expansion will be released on D&D Beyond. That makes it easy to integrate into your campaign, particularly if your party uses tools like Maps VTT. Plus, it’s basically the partnered content stamp of approval from Wizards, which just might help you convince your third-party-wary DM to let you give it a go.

When Vampire: The Masquerade – Bound by Blood arrives on D&D Beyond, players will find everything they need to play a full vampire in D&D 5e. The class will come with Blood Points, Disciplines, and the need to tame the Beast, all staples of maintaining the infamous Masquerade in V: TM. The supplement will also include a Dark Ages adventure perfect for exploring your new vampiric powers within the familiar system of D&D 5e.

Courtesy of White Wolf

To be very clear, there’s still more to come from White Wolf. This is just an appetizer, an exciting way for those more familiar with D&D mechanics to get a taste of what Vampire: The Masquerade has to offer. The previously teased new major in-house Vampire: The Masquerade project is still yet to be revealed. I, for one, am looking forward to that big reveal. But I’m also excited I can now pitch a little Kindred character action to my current tabletop gaming group, which has a pretty strong preference for the D&D 5e system.

Pre-orders for the Vampire: The Masquerade supplement for D&D 5e will go live in June, with the full release slated for July. It will be available digitally via D&D Beyond. This will add another fun, horror-themed release to the Season of Horror.

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