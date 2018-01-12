Nintendo Still Doesn’t Like the Idea of VR

Virtual Reality continues to be on the rise, with an increase in products available, a growing library, and accessibility being more frequent than ever before – VR is everywhere! That being said, not everyone is a fan of the next wave of tech and that includes the Nintendo Switch home at the Big N.

Nintendo has not been shy in the past of showing their non-interest with the trend of Virtual Reality. But with it continuing to be the topic of discussion, the team has reiterated their stances among growing curiousity, while also tackling their non-interest with 4K capability. In an interview with a French publication called Les Numeriques, Nintendo France head Philippe Lavoue has reaffirmed the previously situated stance.

“If you look at VR headsets, I doubt they can appeal to the mainstream. Consumers are not patient with entertainment if you’re not able to deliver an all-inclusive package.

As far as 4K is concerned, is it useful to invest in a technology that has not been adopted by the majority? Where are 4K TVs now? Is it a good idea to invest in a technology before consumers do? We can’t invest in everything. And what novelty would we bring compared to our competitors?

If we do the exact same thing than everyone else, we’re bound to die because we are smaller than them. With the Switch, we offer different uses, adapted to players’ pace of life. Its advantage is being able to fit into your daily life.”

With the Nintendo Switch continuing to absolutely shatter market expectations and garnering more third party support than ever before, it is understandable that Nintendo wants to stay focused on what makes their brand unique – a brand that is strong enough to stand on its decades-long merit without sacrificing what they want to b e known for. In addition to that, despite no 4K, the Skyrim and DOOM ports were done so fantastically well – it proves that it can be done without killing off quality.

For now, the future is still looking bright for fans of the hybrid console, and 2018 is off to a killer start – VR or no.