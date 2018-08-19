Why Rooster Teeth’s RTX Experience Is Like None Other

We were recently given the opportunity to make our way down to Austin, TX for our first time ever attending Rooster Teeth‘s RTX event. We were excited! For me personally, I’ve always been a huge fan of their Red vs. Blue Halo parody, and their name only continues to grow through video games, shows, and just a massive community for ‘nerds’ everywhere.

Now I’m no stranger to conventions. I’ve been in gaming journalism for just over 10 years now and have been to pretty much everything under the sun. From E3, to the PAX shows, specialized events through specific developers – so many amazing memories. When I checked into my hotel I was excited to check out RTX for the first time, but I wasn’t expecting anything super special other than a fun time with friends and general nerdom. Little did I know that I just got adopted into the biggest, most lovely family ever.

Check out my video above to learn all of the different ways that Rooster Teeth’s RTX experience was absolutely like none other and how it one hundred percent worth saving up for a trip to Austin. Seriously … if you’re into anime, gaming, TV shows – fun! You need to make this convention a part of your yearly rotation. I can promise you as a fellow nerd that there is nothing you will regret about doing so. It is an experience you will never forget and a memory that I will cherish forever.

Plus, I already can’t wait for next year’s! Maybe I’ll see you there!

“Rooster Teeth is a pioneering media and entertainment company responsible for some of the biggest online series in history, such as the award-winning and longest-running web series, Red vs. Blue. They also produce the globally acclaimed animated series RWBY, the first western anime series to be distributed in Japan; the award-winning Rooster Teeth Podcast; and Immersion, a reality format that brings video game theory to the real world. Rooster Teeth has a massive global footprint of more than 45 million subscribers to its YouTube Network, 5 million unique monthly visitors to its RoosterTeeth.com hub and 3 million registered community members. The company was founded in 2003, and is now a subsidiary of Fullscreen Media, a global youth media company that develops online creators and produces multi-platform entertainment experiences.”

