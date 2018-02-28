Wild Guns Reloaded Shooting Its Way To Nintendo Switch This April

We reported earlier this year that Natsume was bringing its rootin’ tootin’ 16-bit classic Wild Guns back in Reloaded form on the Nintendo Switch. And now, we know when it’ll be returning.

The company has noted that the game will be making its way to Nintendo’s platform this April, in both physical and digital form. The game can actually be pre-ordered here at GameStop, going for $29.99. The exact release date is April 17.

The game originally started out on the Super Nintendo, where it became a cult classic in no time – and a huge draw on eBay. Since then, Natsume has brought it back as Wild Guns Reloaded, first releasing on the PlayStation 4, and then Steam. But, as most fans will tell you, the game seems to be right at home on a Nintendo platform.

Here’s the full game description, in case you need to be filled in:

“Wild Guns Reloaded is a fast-paced gallery style shooter mixing the Wild West with steampunk. Players can play as Clint, Annie, two new characters, or all together in multiplayer action! Each can jump, dive and roll to get out of the way of the barrage of bullets enemies let fly – or shoot them down with their own gun!

In Wild Guns Reloaded, Annie has tracked down the famed bounty hunter Clint to get revenge on the Kid gang. With eight stages, each with three zones, there’s plenty of bad robots to blast away. With a true arcade game feel, Wild Guns was the first sci-fi western to arrive on home consoles and, to this day, there really isn’t any other game like it!

The Switch version offers new game modes, such as Beginner Mode. Now, newcomers can play the arcade-style shooter with unlimited lives! And in contrast to Beginner Mode, Boss Rush: Time Attack was created for Wild Guns veterans. For the hardest of the hardcore, Boss Rush: Time Attack mode lets players take on all the bosses in the game, one right after the other! How far can you get?”

We look forward to locking and loading with this favorite!