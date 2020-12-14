Will Smith Surprises Teen Fighting Cancer With PlayStation 5

There’s no doubt about it that the PlayStation 5 is one of the hottest items this holiday season with the prospects of acquiring one proving to be quite difficult. Fortunately for one fan, Will Smith has come through in the clutch to make their Christmas that much brighter.

In a new episode of Smith’s “Will From Home” Snapchat series, the iconic actor was able to team up with GameStop to get a young man named Aiden a PS5 to celebrate the upcoming holidays. Aiden, who is 14-years old, was diagnosed with cancer earlier in 2020 and has been struggling more than most throughout the year. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has only proven to be an even greater stressor on Aiden who has had to experience some of his treatments by himself.

Luckily, thanks to some assistance from special guest Jason Derulo, Smith was able to give Aiden a ton of rad gaming gifts. Not only did Aiden get the PS5 itself, but GameStop also hooked him up with a DualSense controller and a gift card for the storefront to buy a ton of new games for the console. Lastly, GameStop also agreed to donate $5,000 to the Cook Children’s Medical Center. Smith himself then matched that donation bringing the total to $10,000 given to charity.

Likely the coolest part of this story is that when Aiden received this PlayStation 5, the console wasn’t even available to the public yet. This episode was filmed prior to the PS5’s release in early November which means Aiden was among some of the first people in the world playing the next-gen PlayStation.

If you’re looking to have your day brightened just a little bit, I definitely recommend that you give this episode a watch. Smith's "Will From Home" series is set to continue its 10-episode run throughout the remainder of the holiday season when the actor will continue to surprise various people from around the globe with surprises just like this one.

[H/T TMZ]