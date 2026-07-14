PlayStation’s New PS5 Fighting Stick Hit With Indefinite Delay

PlayStation has announced that its upcoming FlexStrike fight stick for PS5 has been indefinitely delayed. Previously slated to launch in early August, the FlexStrike wireless fight stick is set to be the most prominent accessory that PlayStation is releasing in 2026. And while FlexStrike was going to arrive at arguably the perfect time for fighting game fans, PlayStation has now been forced to push back its release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new update shared to the PlayStation Blog, the FlexStrike fight stick was confirmed to now be arriving at a later, unspecified date. PlayStation blamed this last-minute delay on production struggles that have come about that the company did not anticipate. As a result, FlexStrike no longer has even a broad launch window, which means that it could end up slipping back to this fall or even 2027. PlayStation added that it would provide more information on the release of FlexStrike in the near future.

“Due to unexpected production delays, FlexStrike wireless fight stick will launch at a later date,” PlayStation wrote. “We’re working to ensure we deliver the best possible experience to our players with FlexStrike, so we’re taking extra time to put the finishing touches on the product. We apologize for this delay and look forward to bringing the FlexStrike experience to the community when it launches.”

This Delay Impacts One Upcoming PS5 Greatly

Play video

While this might not seem like a huge deal, FlexStrike being delayed is actually a bit of a mess for PlayStation. Specifically, this is because FlexStrike was previously lined up to release on the same date as Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls. The upcoming PS5 fighting game is without question one of the biggest releases that PlayStation has in the remainder of 2026 and is poised to be one of the most notable titles launching in August.

Clearly, PlayStation had planned for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls and FlexStrike to release alongside one another as a way of trying to generate more sales for each product. Although Marvel Tokon will be available to play in other ways, PlayStation likely could have sold more FlexStrike units to those who were most excited about the game. Now, this plan that the publisher has has fallen apart, creating a situation in which FlexStrike may struggle to get off to as hot of a start.

Despite FlexStrike being hit with a delay, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is still slated to become available next month on August 6th for PS5 and PC. As for FlexStrike, the fighting stick will initially be usable only on PS5 upon its launch, with plans to make it compatible with PC platforms down the road.