The Witcher Showrunner Shares New Details on Blood Origin

While the six-part, live-action prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin might not yet have a release date, information appears to be coming sooner rather than later with the impending release of The Witcher Season 2 on Netflix on December 17th. Case in point: a new interview with The Witcher showrunner and The Witcher: Blood Origin executive producer Lauren S. Hissrich offers some new details on what to expect from the show set over a thousand years prior to The Witcher.

“We have obviously heard in the Witcher show that humans brought civilization to the elves. They’re the ones who showed them what it was like to be civilized. And in fact, what we’re seeing in Blood Origin is that’s exactly opposite of the truth,” Hissrich told EW. “The world was much more of a Golden Age than what we see in The Witcher years later.”

Here is the logline previously provided by Netflix for The Witcher: Blood Origin:

“Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

As noted above, the six-part prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin does not yet have a definitive release date attached to it. The cast for the show includes Sophia Brown as Éile, Michelle Yeoh as Scían, Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall, Mirren Mack as Merwyn, Lenny Henry as Balor, Jacob Collins Levy as Eredin, Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli as Callan “Brother Death,” Francesca Mills as Meldof, Amy Murray as Fenrik, Nathaniel Curtis as Brían, Zach Wyatt as Syndril, and Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut. Declan de Barra will be showrunner and an executive producer while The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will act as an executive producer. The Witcher franchise creator and author Andrzej Sapkowski will also serve as creative consultant on the series. According to the original announcement of the series, Jason Brown and Sean Daniel of Hivemind as well as Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will also be executive producers. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming limited prequel series right here.

