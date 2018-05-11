The Witcher Netflix Series Lands Its New Writer

We’ve previously reported that Geralt of Rivia’s adventures would be moving from beyond the world of The Witcher game series and into the realm of Netflix. Though many of the specific details have been kept hush hush, we’ve just learned that the upcoming television project has landed its writer with the addition of an esteemed Marvel team member.

Daredevil and The Defenders writer Lauren Schmidt has just signed on to help bring Geralt and the gang to life once more with the Netflix TV series planned. She, and the rest of the team, will be working with the original book’s author Andrzej Sapkowski as a consultant to oversee the entire project, which means unicorns and detailed bathtubs scenes must be on the horizon.

What we do know about the upcoming project comes from the show’s executive producers, Sean Daniel and Jason Brown:

“Andrzej Sapkowski has created a rich and memorable world, at once magical and familiar,” said Netflix Vice President Erik Barmack. “I’m thrilled that Netflix will be doing an adaptation of my stories, staying true to source material and the themes that I have spent over thirty years writing,” added original book author Sapwkowski, “I’m excited about our efforts together, as well as the team assembled to shepherd these characters to life.”

The Witcher stories follow an unconventional family that comes together to fight for truth in a dangerous world. The characters are original, funny and constantly surprising and we can’t wait to bring them to life at Netflix, the perfect home for innovative storytelling.”

Now … we wait. There is no set release date for the new Witcher series at this time, but we expect many Geralt iconic scenes in the near future!