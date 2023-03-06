New Wolfenstein 3 Update Has Some Fans Worried

Many Wolfenstein fans are increasingly desperate to know when the third installment in the series will release and presumably conclude the rebooted trilogy. It's been six years since Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. That's a good chunk of time. Unfortunately, it looks like the next installment may be a ways off, or at least this is the speculation making the rounds following a new discovery involving the LinkedIn profile of a MachineGames employee that notes they are working on Indiana Jones "projects." Yes, projects with an "s" at the end. Now, this could be a typo among other things, but it's enough to have many fans of the series worried.

What's the worry? Well, MachineGames isn't a very big team. In fact, the Swedish studio is pretty small compared to many other AAA studios. It's not big enough to be working on multiple projects at once so if it has more than one Indiana Jones project in the works, then it presumably isn't working on Wolfenstein 3. If this is the case, then the game is at least four, five, or maybe six years away.

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is speculation. It's hard to know what should and shouldn't be made of this, especially since it could be nothing more than a typo. If it's not a typo, Indiana Jones fans are going to be eating good soon while Wolfenstein fans are going to have to starve for a bit longer.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties -- MachineGames, Bethesda, Xbox, nor the developer in question -- have commented on this potential leak and the speculation it has created. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, the chief being silence is the usual course of action in cases like this, but if for some reason it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. When do you think we will see the third Wolfenstein game and what would you like to see from it?

H/T, Tech4Gamers.