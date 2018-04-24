Wolfenstein II for Nintendo Switch Finally Sets Release Date, Coming This June

When Bethesda first announced that Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus was coming to the Nintendo Switch, players were shocked to see the Nazi-slaying title on the Nintendo platform. Pleasantly shocked, mind you, and it was fantastic to witness that titles we’d never thought to see on the hybrid console were now coming in droves. That being said, we never had an idea as to when we could actually expect the game to arrive. At least until now!

Thanks to the announcement trailer above, we now know that Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is coming to the Nintendo Switch, officially, on June 29th! After seeing what a phenomenal job the team did with the Skyrim and DOOM ports, we’re very excited to see how how B.J Blazkowicz takes to the Switch and how well the surprisingly power system handles this fantastic tale.

Though the game itself is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, pre-orders are now live for the Nintendo’s version. To see how the game actually is on this platform, the video above shows real-time gameplay and a few featured cutscenes to boast its power!

For more about the game:

Wolfenstein II sends players to Nazi-controlled America on a mission to recruit the boldest resistance leaders left. Fight the Nazis in iconic locations such as small-town Roswell, New Mexico, the bayous and boulevards of New Orleans, and a post-nuclear Manhattan. Equip an arsenal of badass guns, and unleash new abilities to blast your way through legions of advanced Nazi soldiers and über soldiers in this definitive first-person shooter.

America, 1961. Your assassination of Nazi General Deathshead was a short-lived victory. Despite the setback, the Nazis maintain their stranglehold on the world. You are BJ Blazkowicz, aka “Terror-Billy,” member of the Resistance, scourge of the Nazi empire, and humanity’s last hope for liberty. Only you have the guts, guns, and gumption to return stateside, kill every Nazi in sight, and spark the second American Revolution.

The Mission: Liberate America from the Nazis

Strap in for a heart-pounding journey as you fight the Nazi war machine on American soil. As BJ Blazkowicz, protect your family and friends, forge new alliances and face the demons of your troubled past as you rally pockets of resistance to overthrow the Nazi occupation.

The People: Rally the Resistance

Immerse yourself in a world brought to life by unforgettable characters who bring a new level of personality to the franchise. Reunite with your friends and fellow freedom fighters such as Anya, Caroline, Bombate, Set, Max Hass, Fergus or Wyatt, and befriend new characters such as Horton and Grace as you take on the evil Frau Engel and her Nazi army.

The Arsenal: Wield Devastating Guns and Future Tech

Blast Nazis to bits with high-tech weaponry such as the Laserkraftwerk, a multi-purpose, high-intensity laser weapon that can disintegrate enemies, or the Dieselkraftwerk, a rapid-fire, gas-powered grenade launcher that can devastate groups of enemies, or get up close and personal with advanced pistols, submachine guns, and hatchets. When you need a little more versatility, upgrade and dual-wield your favorite guns!

The Plan: Kill Every Nazi in Your Way

Everyone’s favorite pastime! Unleash your inner war hero as you annihilate Nazis in new and hyper-violent ways. Lock and load futuristic guns and discover BJ’s new set of abilities as you fight to free America. Regardless of your playstyle, invent all-new ways of stabbing, shooting, and killing Nazis.